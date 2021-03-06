What inflames you? While inflammatory speech and inflammatory thoughts can distress us psychologically and are definitely factors which affect our overall well-being, I have chosen in this column to focus on body inflammation, which causes chronic disease and aging.
Health experts consider the cause of inflammation a classic chicken-or-egg question. While injury and illness can cause inflammation, inflammation itself can cause or worsen injury or illness. Either way, it’s smart to treat inflammation if it is present. If you have symptoms or test results indicating the presence of inflammation, or if you just happen to be getting older, understanding inflammation is important.
Inflammation is the body’s appropriate healing response to injury, infection and illness. If you sprain your ankle, cut your finger or get an infection, inflammation is created by the body to clean up the mess and heal the tissues. This is effective short term, but if extended for a longer period of time than necessary, it can contribute to tissue damage and chronic problems like cancer, diabetes, arthritis, heart disease, Alzheimer’s disease, depression, anxiety, allergies and skin problems, as well as other conditions.
When triggered, inflammation floods the injured area with blood carrying immune cells and healing factors. This is what causes redness, heat, swelling and pain. Doctors know your body considers endless details when choosing the best response. For example, staph infections can be serious, so the body usually walls off these infections, creating a cyst. Products of other infections and injuries are generally allowed to circulate throughout the body. Your immune system homes in on foreign chemicals, toxins and even particles with the wrong electrical charge to find the injury.
Once the source of injury is found, immune cells poison or engulf and digest the bad guys. Pretty ruthless, but don’t worry, these murderous immune cells are very discerning eaters. The health, experience and memory of the immune cells all play a role. Experienced immune cells are why adults don’t get all the sniffles kids do. The liver, spleen and lymphatic system all help with the cleanup, so they are important to consider as they work with all of the other systems of your body to regain health and balance.
While the causes and effects of inflammation are complex, the treatment can be simple. Take every reasonable step to decrease inflammation and to treat the root cause of inflammation. Set up your life to be more “anti-inflammatory” and less “pro-inflammatory.” New information tells us that your actions make the difference; you do have more control than previously thought!
An “anti- inflammatory” diet includes nuts, produce, fatty fish, olive oil, avocado, beans, whole grains, green tea, and even coffee and dark chocolate. A “pro-inflammatory diet” includes excess meat, dairy, sugar and processed foods. And, an “anti-inflammatory” lifestyle includes moderate fun physical activities, plenty of rest, clean air, pure water and not too much stress or alcohol or inflammatory thoughts, political or otherwise.
If these steps to prevent or reduce inflammation aren’t enough, you can treat inflammation more directly. Conventional treatments include steroids and NSAIDS, which usually treat the symptoms effectively, although they do not address the root cause. This appears to work in the short term, but other problems like heart disease may later develop. Modern medicine often treats the pain caused by inflammation using powerful drugs without acknowledging or treating the root cause of the pain or considering the side effects of certain medications. We Americans consume 80% of the world’s opiate painkillers. Safer ways to treat inflammation include ginger, turmeric, fish oil and vitamin D. Blood tests for signs of inflammation include hs-CRP, ESR, homocysteine, procalcitonin and insulin. Ask your doctor about these.
Inflammation can cause or worsen any of the diseases listed above, and any of these diseases can cause inflammation. Paying attention to the importance of inflammation is always wise, so if your symptoms or blood tests indicate something’s smoldering, get on it. You do have the power to make a healthy difference for your body, and your mind.
