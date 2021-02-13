The heart is conventionally described as an efficient pump, but recent discoveries show it’s oh, so much more than that.
What the heart does is really quite impressive. The average heart beats about 100,000 times a day, pumping 2,000 gallons of blood throughout our bodies. Over a lifetime, it will beat over three billion times and could fill 200 train tanker cars with blood. The energy used by the heart in a single day would push a truck 20 miles down the road. Over a lifetime, it could get that truck to the moon and back. And, as we will see, it does much more than this.
The heart is comprised of specialized muscle fibers uniquely designed for its critical task. The heart pushes blood through 60,000 miles of blood vessels, faithfully nonstop 24/7 without time off. It will beat your entire lifetime. The electro-magnetic field it generates is present throughout the body and is measured by an electrocardiogram (ECG) machine. This field is 60 times more powerful than what the brain puts out and can be measured anywhere on the body, and even several feet outside the body.
Problems with the heart muscle and blood circulation remain the No. 1 killer worldwide. Standard conventional treatments endeavor to repair a section of cardiac artery with bypass surgery, stents or angioplasty. Drugs are used to suppress blood cholesterol levels and blood pressure.
The long list of treatments used to treat the various cardiovascular diseases may have short-term lifesaving effects, but fail to address the underlying causes of the problem. Diseases aren’t caused by a deficiency of drugs or surgery, but these interventions may treat symptoms effectively for some time. The root cause of illness is usually a complicated mix of what you were born with and what you have done with it.
Genetics, daily habits and thoughts all play important roles. Recent scientific inquiry has firmly established the heart as a “sensory organ” and a sophisticated information processing center. The heart has a complex nervous system that learns, remembers and makes decisions. In fact, researchers are finding the heart sends more information to the brain than the brain sends to the heart! Often, the heart senses and reacts to an event before the brain, and sometimes before the event even occurs! You could call this heart-to-brain-to-body flow of information “intuition” or “gut feeling.”
Scientists at the HeartMath Institute have researched this field since 1991. They find through many studies that a united, coherent mind, body and emotions lead to improved health. It’s like comparing a common flashlight to a laser beam; the laser beam is coherent, organized light, unlike the scattered incoherent beam from a flashlight. Coherence allows all body systems to work together more powerfully and efficiently. While in a coherent state, you are more creative, energetic, relaxed, resilient, balanced and stable.
Blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, hormones and other measures of health are improved. You function better, are healthier and have more fun! Thoughts of appreciation, gratitude and harmony with yourself and with others were found the most effective ways to attain this state. Fear, anxiety, anger and impatience shatter this state. Our biology works to maintain inner balance, stability and harmony.
Balance allows all systems to run at peak efficiency. Imbalances create more work for the body to overcome, although small imbalances can make you stronger. Learning a new skill or exercising are ways to challenge yourself so you will bounce back smarter, stronger and more resilient. The body rebounds by building new neural pathways and stronger muscles so you are more at ease and in control of yourself.
And what about stress, you may well ask? Well, stress is a bit of a conundrum. A little stress stimulates growth and makes you stronger, which is great. But too much stress, especially chronic stress, will run you down, which leads to disease. When you tune into the energy of your heart, it can help you tell the difference between what strengthens or weakens you.
This February let’s give some extra attention to the amazing heart — it is so much more than a pump.
