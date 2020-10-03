Your energy levels are precious assets, which you can manage and assets which you have a great deal of control over. Having lots of energy feels good while lack of energy can make you feel physically exhausted and emotionally fragile.
There are many definitions of energy, but when we speak of body energy we generally mean the capacity of the body to do work. In the body, thermal energy helps us to maintain a constant body temperature, mechanical energy helps us to move, and electrical energy sends nerve impulses and fires signals to and from our brains. Energy is stored in foods and in the body as chemical energy.
Energy is invisible, so most of us do not fully understand its importance, yet its presence makes all the difference in daily life. Energy to our bodies is like gasoline is to our cars; we need a steady flow to do what we want to do. More is better, but only to a point. Frenetic energy can exhaust the adrenals and make us feel anxious and nervous (think too many cups of coffee!). Not having enough energy makes life harder and less fun. A plentiful steady supply of calm energy is ideal and to that end our bodies naturally produce it, store it and use it so that we can have that steady supply of calm energy. Unfortunately, the stress of modern life can play havoc with this well-designed system. Anger, lack of sleep, sugary foods and inactivity drain energy levels and make us vulnerable to depression and illness. These challenges are especially important to deal with now when viruses and politicians are creating enough chaos in our world!
Our energy levels determine what we are able to do in life — and how much we enjoy doing it. Healthy energy levels help us to be a patient parent or spouse, a successful student or valuable employee. Energy enables learning, exploration, risk taking and a positive mental attitude. Energy allows us to engage in life. It is a barometer of how we are doing inside. We need to pay attention and listen to what our energy levels are telling us, and then follow those things which give us energy rather than drain us of energy. Years ago, a patient offered a pearl of wisdom which seems relevant here. After years of misdiagnosis she was thrilled to feel “herself” again. I asked her, “What was the first thing to change?”
I expected her to answer that she had less fatigue or that she had lost weight but her surprising answer was: “I got my future back!” Low energy shrinks our world and our possibilities, and is a recipe for depression. Plentiful energy allows a productive, enjoyable life.
Like your car, the right fuel is important. Your body is designed to use real food, not artificial ingredients or food additives. Put the best fuel you can get in your body. Like your car, the body stores energy and uses small amounts as needed. Any disruption to the smooth controlled release of energy leads to problems ranging from fatigue and headaches to disease. What you eat, think and do every day affects this.
It may be tempting to boost your energy with an “energy drink” candy bar or afternoon cola but know they exact a price. They trade energy now for fatigue later. Methamphetamines are an extreme example of trading energy now for problems later. Build your energy with a brisk walk, a couple deep breaths or a glass of water. Control stress because stress-induced emotions consume huge amounts of energy.
There are many ways to increase your energy savings account. Schedule time for plenty of rest and sleep. These are times when you can restore yourself to come back stronger. Move your body. Movement in any form improves energy levels and moods. Drink plenty of water. Like oil in your car, water helps everything run more smoothly and with less effort. Our thoughts powerfully influence our energy levels. If our brain even thinks it is not safe, the energy consuming “fight-or-flight” system kicks in.
Take steps to feel “safe” in your life. Living in accordance with your values also saves energy. These are all long-term health goals, and baby steps can get you there. Because our time and our energy are valuable and limited resources we must “spend” them with care. You have the power and you hold the key to building a flow of good energy so you can live your best life.
