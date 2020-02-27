I’m an old liberal Democrat, and why is that? Family politics are often genetic, so I should explain how my father became a liberal Democrat.
I grew up on Vashon Island, which floats between Seattle and Tacoma. Why Vashon? When the Second World War began, my father went to work as a machinist in a shipyard on Union Bay in Seattle while Mother went to work at Boeing Aircraft Company, working as a typical “Rosie the Riveter.”
But, when the war came to an end, my parents left Seattle and moved to Vashon where they bought an old estate that soon became an old folks’ home. As time passed, it became Vashon’s only nursing home. Soon, both my parents became deeply involved in the civic life of the community. It’s where I learned to put community before self.
In 1962, I was among the first Americans to join the Peace Corps, which was started by liberal Democrat John F. Kennedy.
In 1966, I went to Vietnam for two years to work for the United Service Organizations, establishing three USO Clubs. On Aug. 7, 1967, I received a 411-word letter of commendation from a Marine Corps general. Yes, I did.
My family’s backstory? When my mother married my father in 1928, he had a good job in Seattle. But, when the Depression struck America like a boxer’s fist to the head, like millions of others, my father lost his job. When the Depression bottomed out in 1932, my parents had to return to my mother’s birthplace in Bridger, Montana, where my mother opened a pie shop, and my father worked in my grandfather’s coal mine.
One of my mother’s friends was a cowgirl who, a couple times a month, came to town to shop for groceries. I can still picture Mrs. Collier in her four-wheel buckboard arriving at the house. Mrs. Collier was a Democrat who, in just four conversations with my father, convinced him to became a lifelong Democrat!
What we need today is about 10,000 more Mrs. Colliers, who would darn sure help us get today’s politics all straight.
With his liberal Democrat background, my father founded the Vashon Island Democratic Club, which made him the go-to island political leader. If Adlai Stevenson had been elected president in 1952, Dad was formally slated to be appointed the island’s postmaster.
Adlai Stevenson? Your grandparents will remember him, with either love or hate.
Stevenson was the governor of Illinois from 1949 to 1953. He received the Democratic Party’s nomination for president in the 1952 and 1956 elections. He is remembered by his countrymen as the eloquent, witty, but unsuccessful Democratic candidate in 1952 and 1956. He famously said, “It’s hard to lead a cavalry charge if people think you look funny on a horse.”
I began working on presidential campaigns at age 16. Framed and hanging on my brag wall is a June 16, 1954, letter from the chairman of the Democratic State Central Committee of Washington:
“Dear Tom, we have been advised of your kind offer to assist in the proceedings of the Democratic State Convention, June 16-19, 1954. Please accept our thanks for your interest. Because, we know how hard you worked on Adlai Stevenson’s 1952 campaign against Dwight Eisenhower when you nailed over 50 posters on trees along the highway, we have arranged for you to serve on the Campaign Committee.”
Yes, I’m still a liberal Democrat, but how best to understand the likes of us? The most venerated federal judge in American history was probably Judge Learned Hand. On May 21, 1944, 1.5 million citizens met in New York City’s Central Park for the annual “I am an American” day. Judge Hand was the featured speaker who will be forever remembered for his comment: “The spirit of liberty is the spirit, which is not too sure that it is right.”
