A gadfly is a persistent irritating critic, a provocative stimulus, a goad, a blighter, a pesterer and resident irritant. Or, as Robb Corbett, Pendleton's city manager once said, “Tom, you’re a both lightning rod and a civic treasure.”
We gadflies are outliers, self-appointed, carry a license to offend, and we don’t go away until our work is done. In my friend Ron Gross’ book, “Socrates’ Way,” (Putnam, 2002) he tells how Socrates used the metaphor of the gadfly to dramatize the need for truth telling. Only the constant bites of the gadfly keeps the state alert enough to avoid disastrous mistakes by those in power. Socrates wrote:
“If you kill me you will not easily find a successor to me, who, if I may use a figure of speech, am a sort of gadfly, given to the state by God. The state is a great and noble steed who is tardy in his motions owing to his very size, and requires to be stirred into life. I am that gadfly which God has attached to the state and all day long and in all places am always fastening upon you, arousing and persuading and reproaching you. You will not easily find another like me, and therefore I would advise you to spare me.”
They didn’t, he took the hemlock, and Athens soon completed its descent into ruin.
Examples of this gadfly at work: First, I came to Pendleton at the request of the CTUIR government to establish a tribal horse program for young Indians. I failed.
For 20 years I have worked diligently to bring cowgirls back to the Pendleton Round-Up in rough stock, riding saddle broncs. Failed so far.
I worked hard to get a cowgirl rodeo movie made here in Pendleton. Failed.
I also failed at helping to establish a permanent tribal cattle operation, Indian Country Livestock, LLC. It was too fragile to last. It collapsed in 2010.
One day I realized that the Rivoli Theatre was a potential boon to downtown Pendleton. After putting it on Pendleton's to-do list, with good leadership it has taken off and will be open fairly soon.
Another initiative I kick-started in 2015 was an outside professional assessment of several local museums that have almost zero door counts. If they attracted visitors — were a marketable whole — our fair city would be stronger. But as of now, visitors learn virtually nothing in our museums. Which is why they fail. Failed again.
In these troubled times there are plenty of reasons to worry today about the state of the American mind, as well as the state of the nation. Speech is not as free; gadflies are not as welcome; inquiry is dictated as much by the availability of funding as it is by the instincts of curiosity, and funding itself is often short. But let’s start 2019 on a happier note.
Remember this from Dave Tovey, as I quoted in a July 2012 Confederated Umatilla Journal column? "Tom, you are a valued community member and achieved 'institution' status! I was taught early on that show me someone in Indian Country that no one hates and I’ll show you someone that hasn’t accomplished or tried anything.”
Of course, beyond a similar healthy dose of skepticism about my own fault-filled character, any kinship to Socrates is absurd. This is demonstrated by my ignorance of the Socratic Method, "To solve a problem, it would be broken down into a series of questions, the answers to which gradually distill the answer a person would seek.”
When's the last time Hebert solved a problem with questions? He’s too busy talking.
