April marked the one-year anniversary of my departure as a full-time employee of the East Oregonian.
After more than 13 years, lots of late nights on deadline, plenty of proud mornings opening up the newspaper, and far too many farewell parties, I felt my exuberance fading. And one thing a newspaper doesn’t need is an editor whose heart isn’t fully in it. I didn’t want to reach that point.
It was a difficult departure because I truly care about the mission of local media. Working with a team of journalists from a variety of backgrounds and beliefs, all committed to the same cause, was a transformative experience. I could fill the rest of this column thanking every reporter, photographer, designer, and editor who committed even a year or two to the mission of the EO. Many gave much more.
I moved from the sports department to the news editor’s desk in 2008, urged by my then-bosses Skip Nichols and George Murdock. I was not entirely prepared for the job, but willing to give it a try. And thanks to leadership throughout the company, I was confident I would be given a chance to succeed.
Looking back, I count myself incredibly lucky. According to a Pew Research Center study, newsroom employment in the U.S. was cut in half between 2008 and 2018. The EO, while trimming publication days, limiting expenditures, and leaving positions dark, was for the most part able to avoid newsroom layoffs. And while being fiscally careful, it continued to invest in local news through web, video and audio tools and equipment, special projects, Snowden internships, and any number of other steps to help the paper connect with the communities it served.
Much of the national downward trend has been due to corporate media chains buying out smaller community papers and gutting their newsrooms to preserve the bottom line. My role at the EO Media Group never extended beyond the EO‘s own P&Ls, but with some simple arithmetic and I can say that the company always put its purpose above its profit.
That’s why I was thrilled last year when the EO Media Group purchased the La Grande Observer, Baker City Herald, and Bend Bulletin. These papers, previously struggling to stay afloat, would be easy fodder for the conglomerates. This family company still offers a chance to succeed.
I’m no longer privy to the conversations behind the scenes or the P&Ls at the paper. Part of me is grateful. The past two months have been the most devastating I’ve witnessed, as newspapers everywhere have taken a gut punch in the form of an instant economic halt. The path forward is unclear.
Insult to injury, the media has been undercut for years by a combination of apathy and antagonism. The world has become a much noisier place, and the rising din tends to drown out what’s important. Just as community papers are at their most vital, their reach to some audiences is limited.
The East Oregonian has had to make hard decisions and take serious measures. I truly missed my Friday paper last week, just like I missed my Monday paper in 2006 and my Sunday paper in 2012.
But what I didn’t have in those years when papers arrived six or seven days a week was important news updates delivered to my phone. Through flooding and coronavirus this year, I have been kept up-to-date by my local paper, on weekends and late nights, in a way that wasn’t possible when I started there. I’ve also watched local reporters do live interviews with health, government, education and community leaders in a way TV stations have never offered in this region. The congressional candidate forums over the weekend are another example of the way the East Oregonian continues to harness the tools of this age to reach new audiences.
I believe this company will continue to fill its newsrooms with high-quality staff who will work both smarter and harder because they believe in the mission. The support system I spoke about earlier is still in place. Reporters are given every chance to innovate, develop their skills and succeed.
This is a new era at the East Oregonian to be sure. No matter how long you’ve been reading the EO, there’s a lot to be nostalgic for. Community journalism is changing. And the paper will continue to be here for us, even on those days when it’s not on paper.
