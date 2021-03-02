March is the worst month of the year, and it’s not really that close. It’s too long, too cold, and full of false promises.
The start of spring? Don’t get your hopes up. This week’s forecast notwithstanding, every nice day in March seems to come paired with another that’s blustery, rainy, snowy, or otherwise miserable.
March Madness? Two long weekends of basketball we only care about because brackets make us feel like we’re participating (and the Final Four and championship game are always in April anyway).
St. Patrick’s Day? A shifting holiday that more than half the time lands on a weekday and comes with truly awful culinary traditions of corned beef, cabbage and green beer. Unless you’re planning a trip to Heppner, you’d might as well skip it.
Shortest weekend of the year? Check, thanks to daylight saving time.
Federal holidays? Nope, five-day work and school weeks across the board.
Football is over. Baseball hasn’t started. Movies are bad. Taxes are coming due.
That warm glow from the good winter holidays is long gone, and we’re stuck in a limbo where the only saving grace is that at least the sun is out a little longer each day, slowly moving us toward better and more interesting times.
It’s a lot to deal with, especially in a year when everyone’s patience is already worn thin. This March also marks the anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic in Oregon, a year of illness and death and stops and starts and disagreements that have tested our friendships and our faith in our institutions.
COVID has taken from all of us, and we’ve too often taken it out on each other. I have felt frustrated and helpless and bitter, a bad combination for anything but stewing or lashing out — neither of which are healthy. I have felt disappointed in myself and others, and uneasy about what our disjointed and divided response to the current crisis says about our future.
I used to make it a point not to complain about Mondays or hold any ill will toward them. That may seem strange, coming from a guy who just spent half of his monthly allotment of column inches deriding an arbitrary 31-day period. But aside from my natural aversion to cliché, I felt that if I hated Mondays, it meant I hated the idea of a new week. And if I hated starting a new week, then there isn’t much point in getting out of bed any morning. And that’s a depressing thought.
The point is, I need to treat this March like a Monday. I can’t merely slog through, keeping my head down and ignoring the opportunities and life in front of me. I can’t keep letting the uncertainty of the coming months and years dictate the way I interact with other people.
I have to redouble my efforts to extend gratitude, as well as the benefit of the doubt. Nothing is as simple or as good as it was a year ago, but I can’t to add to the discontent.
I know full well that this month will determine Umatilla County’s fate for the real spring months, maybe even beyond. I want to be able to confidently circle calendar dates in a better future, like family vacations, the Umatilla County Fair, the Pendleton Round-Up.
But regardless of what comes next, I’m preparing to focus on what is happening now. Cliché as it is, carpe mensis — seize the month.
