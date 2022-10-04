Feel that in the air? Nope, it’s not the nip of autumn weather, or the excitement of postseason baseball returning to the Pacific Northwest (although both are certainly there).
It’s election season in Oregon, the culmination of hundreds of thousands of campaigning hours and millions upon millions of dollars aimed to earn your vote on the November ballot. It’s when candidates and causes attempt to boil big ideas into bite size packages that inspire your support.
There’s a lot to keep track of, and so much more information than we can reasonably be expected to digest. And as dirt gets thrown around, the water can get pretty muddy.
But in the Oregon governor’s race, we’re lucky to have three candidates representing three unique and well-defined visions for how Oregon should operate — if you focus just on how the candidates present themselves and not how their opponents paint them. It makes the televised debates and long-form interviews not only palatable, but useful.
Christine Drazan represents a clear version of the Oregon Republican platform, a party that has fashioned itself as the only reins on a state government gone awry. She claims that only by truly calling agencies and administration to account can we begin making progress on the problems that ail us.
In previous years Democrat Tina Kotek would have been the heir apparent, earning a reputation as an effective negotiator and leader as House Speaker and effectively building consensus among the dominant Democratic Party in the primary. Her vision for Oregon is following the same basic values and principles with better execution.
And then Betsy Johnson, a former Democrat and now nonpartisan candidate, has been a vocal and active mainstay in the Legislature, unafraid to speak her mind or step on a few toes. Her seemingly contradictory voting record is an endless source of material for the opponents on either side of her, but speak to Johnson’s willingness to engage on issues as they come and adjust her approach. She says this will allow her to govern from the middle, helping unite a state that is fracturing.
All three give thoughtful and illuminating answers to questions on policy. Watching a televised debate, like the one on KTVZ last week, creates a clear idea of where they differ in ideology and its practical application. It’s worth a watch, and there are more to come.
Because Johnson is a viable and well-funded third candidate, its almost guaranteed the electoral pie chart will be cut into three slices of roughly the same size. It may take as little as 37% to win the election, and 40% could look like a landslide.
However it shakes out, it is very unlikely a candidate will take the governor’s mansion with a mandate and the majority of support among Oregonians. That’s why, as they begin implementing their vision for Oregon government, they’ll need to do so while continuing to listen to and consider the viewpoint of the 60% or more of voters who didn’t support them.
Umatilla County voters also will have some important down ballot decisions to make, adding an incentive to do a little research. A great place to start is the Voter’s Pamphlet, published by Umatilla County and mailed to registered voters. It’s also online at the Umatilla County website.
The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners has two contested races that come at a time when we’re debating the future of the county and its administration. The experience, knowledge, and abilities of the candidates we elect to those positions will have a real effect on our future, the services we receive from the county, and the way our local tax dollars are spent.
All four will attend several candidate forums in October, which is a vital opportunity to learn more.
Let’s get ready to vote, Umatilla County.
