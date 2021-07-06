Thank goodness we remember how to celebrate.
For the past 15 months, in-person gatherings have been one of the main culprits leading to the spread of COVID-19. This put a serious damper on the usual events and milestones that mark our lives.
As each person and household decided how they would navigate the many evolving health guidelines, parties lost their pizzaz. We ventured out to the extent we felt safe — keeping social circles small and precautions in mind — and didn’t have the opportunity to mingle with the community at large.
I’m not calling June 30 the end of the COVID-19 era. At best it’s the start of the third (and hopefully final) phase: post-vaccine. Everyone who wants a vaccine can get one, and as a state approximately 70% of eligible people have. Our numbers here in Umatilla County aren’t nearly that good, and we’ll continue to feel the ill effects of the virus as people are resistant to immunizing themselves.
But today I’m thinking about celebration, not sickness. And the good news is that our regularly scheduled festivities are back on track.
Sunday, July 4, was a big example of that. Fireworks across the region and a grand opening of the new Funland Playground in Hermiston brought people back together.
The Funland grand opening embodied everything a community celebration should be. For starters, its goal is to enrich the lives of the next generation. It was created through the generous support of the community. And it was inaugurated with a crowd of smiling faces and lots of laughter.
I couldn’t help but think of Jade McDowell’s final column in the Hermiston Herald, published last week, about the three kinds of people who make up a town — the builders, the focusers and the complainers. Funland is a testament to the builders in Hermiston who are undeterred by obstacles. (If you haven’t read the column, I highly recommend it.)
Celebrations often are the result of builders’ hard work and commemorate an accomplishment that can be enjoyed by everyone. The drafting and signing of the Declaration of Independence, for instance, or the planning and set up of a local music festival. At their best they motivate us all to join in the building effort.
But sometimes they are simply the reaction to the end of a difficult time. They can help us move forward, leaving the past behind and simply enjoying the good things in life.
It’s been a long year, and for many a lost year. Seeing loved ones for the first time, eating at your favorite restaurant, or watching your kids climb the to the top of the tallest playground slide they’ve ever seen are all good things to celebrate.
We still have difficult days ahead. But celebration is cathartic, and I hope everyone takes time to recognize what we’ve come through before we move on to our next challenges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.