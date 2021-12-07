When I moved to Hermiston in the early 1990s, the most recent census had the town’s population as 10,366. Thirty years later in April 2020, the census counted 19,354 people in town, and 20 months later in July 2021, Portland State University’s estimate put the city at 19,696. If we’re not at 20,000 by next summer, we’ll be darn close.
So in my time as a Hermistonian, the city has essentially doubled in population. But that doesn’t mean there are just 10,000 new people in town. That number includes the regular inflow and outflow of people who come and go, who move in and move away, who are born and die here.
The number of “new” people — those who weren’t counted in the 1990 census but were here for the 2020 edition — is much higher. I won’t hazard a specific guess, but these newcomers certainly outnumber us old-timers by a fair margin. And if you’ll allow me to move the “old-timer” status to people who have been here since, say, 1980, that balance tips drastically in favor of us newcomers.
This has a large impact on the culture of a community. Of course every town adds and subtracts over the years, slowly altering its identity as leadership and employment opportunities and civic activities change. And some of these new faces are the children and extended families of people who have been here longer, carrying on cultural identity from one generation to the next. But the constant infusion of new blood speeds up the evolution process as people bring with it pieces of culture from elsewhere.
Think of how many of the business owners, teachers, pastors, elected officials and nonprofit leaders who have an outsized impact on our community aren’t “from here,” and have moved here in the past 30 years. Think about the huge impact they are having every day on who we are. And imagine what kind of place we would be if we were afraid of this kind of change.
Hermiston strives to be an inclusive community, and this includes “outsiders.” Having a welcoming attitude prevents culture from stagnating. People who move here get involved with the churches, clubs, committees and programs that set the direction of a town. They feel empowered to add their voice to the collective conversation.
I’ve known a lot of people who have moved on from Hermiston. My graduating class of 2001 held a virtual reunion on Facebook this summer and shared updates on what we’re doing and where we’re living now. About 9 in 10 who posted moved after graduation and haven’t come back. I was one of the few whose life took them away from Hermiston and then back again.
But I’ve also met a lot of people who are new to town. In the past month I’ve met new Hermistonians from Molalla, John Day and Bakersfield, California. They’ve come for a job opportunity or to be closer to family but were also drawn by the culture.
We are now in a state of rapid change as hundreds of new homes are built each year, neighborhoods are expanding in every part of town and new jobs come on the market seemingly every week.
People are coming from all over and for all kinds of reasons. They are often looking for a place to settle down and Hermiston checks the boxes. They bring a refreshing outsider’s perspective, able to see the benefits of a town that’s small but not too small, a community that has some traditions but is more than willing to make new ones. They want good schools for their kids, safe neighborhoods and access to health care, but no rush hour traffic jams.
They’re a constant reminder for those of us who have been here a few years to keep introducing ourselves and our community to new faces. Because, ultimately, they are us, and we are Hermiston.
