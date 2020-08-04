Four months ago, I wrote in this space that there are no good options when dealing with COVID-19, only degrees of repercussion. We were balancing bad health outcomes and bad economic ones, bound by both state government guidelines and local responsibility.
As a region, we have seemingly stumbled into the worst of both worlds, and our prospects haven’t improved.
As of today, Oregon has had 45.7 cases of COVID-19 per 10,000 people. Morrow County has had five times that with 240 cases per 10,000, and Umatilla County has had 253 per 10,000. In the past week, these numbers have dramatically increased. Umatilla County also leads Oregon in recent COVID-19 deaths per capita.
Put more directly, 24 people have died here from COVID-19 complications. We have failed to stop its spread, and we have failed to protect our vulnerable residents, our businesses and our schools. Regardless of individual beliefs about the disease, we have fared markedly worse than any other county in the state at curbing its effects.
As a result, the governor has returned us to square one — exactly where we were in April.
So, considering we’re in no better position now than we were then, it might be time for reflection. What have we learned in four months?
As far as the virus is concerned, a big eye-opener came during the Oregon State University testing in Hermiston last weekend. The fact that 80% of people who tested positive were not showing signs of illness reveals the prevalence of the virus.
It’s hard to keep up your guard for months on end. And that’s exactly why we’re seeing this summer surge — people are unwittingly transmitting coronavirus to friends, family and neighbors before they know they have it. In some cases, they may never have symptoms, but the virus they pass along could have life-altering consequences for others.
We’ve also learned that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to response. The state’s guidelines have been, not surprisingly, Portland-oriented. Requiring movie theaters and bowling alleys in Morrow County to close is quite the inside joke for people who actually live here.
Likewise, messages encouraging “social distancing while enjoying your favorite microbrew at the corner pub” and “telecommuting from your home office” might make sense in metro areas, but the reality of backyard barbecues and shared transportation to agricultural worksites is far more relevant here. Already skeptical of government dictates in our businesses and personal lives, reading guidelines that don’t match our actual challenges only makes them easier to dismiss.
Instead, we need available and appropriate testing, and a clear view of what metrics we must meet to reopen and stay open. Being on a watchlist is not nearly as helpful as receiving increased assistance, and the understanding that without an unemployment safety net many people will continue to go to work sick.
We need more tangible proof that the state’s goal is to help those who have contracted COVID-19 and stop its spread. Otherwise, we will continue to face the full brunt of both health and economic consequences.
I hope the most important lesson we’ve learned is that there is only one real enemy — the coronavirus. Sure, some opportunists will use the health crisis to sow discontent. But the decisions we’re making individually and within our communities should be based solely on our desired outcome: getting COVID-19 out of our counties and getting our lives back to normal. Energy spent elsewhere is wasted, especially those disputing the state government’s authority to enact rules.
Jade McDowell, a veteran reporter for the East Oregonian and astute observer of the bigger picture, pointed out this weekend that crisis did not begin for us in the middle of March. Coronavirus came on the heels of the worst late-winter flooding we’ve seen in generations. Aside from a typically quiet January, we haven’t yet had a reprieve in 2020.
I’m concerned about our capacity to endure another four months of crisis. I have friends dealing with dire health concerns and friends facing the prospect of losing their livelihoods. Many are struggling with both realities simultaneously.
It’s still not an either-or choice. We must tackle both problems, showing a renewed interest in personal safety while demanding support from our state government.
If we’re still here in four months, we’ll know we failed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.