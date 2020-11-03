Let’s jump ahead a few weeks. The table is set, both literally and figuratively. The turkey, stuffing, potatoes, biscuits, cranberry sauce and green bean casserole are dished up and spread out in front of your family. Meanwhile, outside the warm confines of your four walls, the world is a changed place since last Thanksgiving, let alone five or 10 years ago.
It’s easy enough to dig into the food — just load it all up on your plate and apply gravy generously — but slicing into touchier topics can be a little more difficult.
That doesn’t mean they should be avoided. While the weather, the NFL and the Mandalorian may provide a tasty appetizer to the main course, having a thoughtful conversation with people you love and respect should help inform your own view of the world.
A few pointers:
• Know who’s coming to dinner, and have some specific questions and topics in mind.
If your niece is a nurse at a local hospital, ask how the coronavirus is affecting her day-to-day life. If your parents or grandparents are old enough to remember the end of World War II, ask how their view of refugees has changed over the years. If you have a known U.S. history buff in the family, ask him about the evolution of the Supreme Court.
Avoid leading or accusatory questions, like “Can you believe what Donald Trump tweeted?” or “Why would anyone want to let wolves live in Oregon?” If your goal is actual back-and-forth conversation, stating your conclusion up top is a bad way to go about it.
• On that topic, remember it’s a conversation you’re after, not a victory. Nobody gets a medal for walking away from the table with the most points landed, the most retorts fired, the most mouths shut. Even if you know deep in your heart that the election was the best or the worst thing to ever happen to America, allow for the fact that not everyone at the table may feel that way.
Don’t expect to change minds in one sitting. Just like the turkey leg you’re gnawing on, ideas take a while to digest. Your goal should be to learn as much as it is to inform. And maybe, come Christmas, you’ll find the middle ground is a little wider.
• Not everyone will play by these rules, of course. You know your uncle won’t abide letting the conversation end without everyone, well, crying uncle. In the case of the dead-end debate, have a couple of escape routes planned. Don’t pull the rip-cord too fast, but if a conversation has turned into a debate, then a lecture, then a rant — don’t be afraid to toss out a red herring.
Maybe it’s an anecdote from your life that has nothing to do with politics. If you’ve got kids, you’re set: You know what Nolan did last week? Or fall back to the widest of middle ground — family stories from years past.
Even better, come with a statement of thankfulness to share. Look your dad right in the eyes and tell him thanks for that time he gave up his Saturday to help you reshingle your roof. Or tell your daughter you’re thankful that she made the icy trip home.
In fact, ending a discussion with gratitude and humility is the perfect cool-down before dessert. Going around the table and sharing what you’re thankful for may seem old-fashioned, but that’s kind of the point of Thanksgiving. In this ever-changing world, where even your most dearly loved family members may have dramatically different opinions, we can all agree that we’ve been blessed in many ways.
This is an updated version of a column first published in November 2015.
