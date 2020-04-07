If there are no good options, does that mean every choice is wrong?
It’s a classic philosophical dilemma, a Catch-22, a “would you rather” question. You must pick something, you can’t pass, and stalling just makes things worse.
The world has been facing no-win scenarios for the past three months as the coronavirus has spread person to person, country to country, shore to shore. The reality hit for most Americans three long weeks ago as governments made the difficult and varying decisions to shut down gatherings, commerce, and many aspects of life in hopes of limiting the spread of the disease.
Now there is no news except coronavirus news. There is nothing to talk about except quarantines and exponential growth and flattened curves and unemployment rates and hospitals turned into war zones. We are left with few options, and none seem good.
So we wash our hands more diligently, and that’s a choice we know is right. There is no downside.
We keep our distance from strangers and loved ones alike, cancel spring break vacations, and postpone events and gatherings. Also correct choices, but harder to make.
But the big decisions, the ones made by our leaders, are excruciating. There are no good options. Do you stop the spread of the coronavirus and shut down the economy, putting millions of people out of work in a matter of weeks? Or do you keep businesses running and accept the consequences of allowing a pandemic to spread like wildfire, derailing the economy in the process as people are too sick to work and the death count rises?
Is there a middle ground that protects our vulnerable citizens without undercutting our means of providing for our families? Is there an endgame, or just an endless holding pattern?
There are no good options. There are only degrees of repercussion.
And the only real choice we have is how to handle the repercussions, and how we move forward when we’ve got a handle on the virus.
It will happen. Treatments and vaccines will be tested, approved and implemented. People will go back to work. We’ll return our attention to other things.
In the meantime, are we looking out for those without the means to survive a month without a paycheck? Are we checking in with people who live alone? Are we showing graciousness and gratitude to people who continue to provide essential services? Are we modeling behaviors we want our children to emulate?
But the big choice we’ll face at the end of this shared experience is whether we’ll be more united, more understanding of one another. Even though we’re separated by at least 6 feet, we’re in this together.
So take care of yourselves, your families, your neighbors, and your communities. We need you now, and we need you on the other side of this.
