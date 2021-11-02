Like many families in our area, we just wrapped up the annual ritual of the fall youth soccer season. It’s a mix of growth opportunity, spectator entertainment, and community building.
For the ultra-committed, the youth soccer experience lasts a decade or more. It starts with a mob of cleats and shin guards swarming the ball and culminates with year-round travel teams and high school league play and tournaments. For the rest, it’s a handful of falls spent toting pop-up chairs and fruit snacks each Saturday, crossing our fingers for a late start to winter as we watch our kids learn teamwork and sportsmanship.
This fall was pristine. Almost every Saturday was sunny and calm, and Butte Park in Hermiston made an outstanding venue for sharing comfortable space with other families of fans.
As a one-and-done youth soccer player myself after a single campaign that involved me waiting for the ball to arrive at my feet so I could kick it (it rarely did), I wasn’t sure whether our similarly passive kids would have the drive necessary to get into the game.
I also wondered what kind of coaches they would have. I won’t go making a retroactive assessment of my own coach’s abilities, but I will say I remember the tone of her direction far clearer than the directions themselves.
Both of our kids landed on teams with coaches who very clearly understood the principles of developmental league soccer and offered equal parts grace and opportunity to every player, understanding their differing levels of ability and intensity. And both our kids truly enjoyed the experience.
Soccer’s simplicity is the reason it’s the most widely played sport in the world. But for it to work well you need dedicated volunteer coaches and refs. Youth sports can bring out both the best and worst in people, and these volunteers often take the brunt of the darker side.
It’s no wonder youth sports leagues struggle to find enough referees and umpires to fill out a full schedule. Coaching a team with your own kid on the roster is a time commitment; showing up to try to impose structure on a children’s game while being reviewed by an audience of very partial observers is something else.
For everything our kids learn on the field, we can learn something from the sidelines.
Among those lessons is gratitude, a key part of sportsmanship. It’s fitting that we’re entering November, a month where we’re reminded of thankfulness as a virtue.
Gratitude is not something that comes easy for me. Those who have read this column in the past might be quick to point out that in March I spent the entire space grousing about the month’s worthlessness. I spend too much time thinking about the way I wish things were, rather than appreciating the way the way they are.
But I do believe that genuine gratitude has the power to not only change my internal perspective, but to spread good vibes to others as well. Nobody signs up to ref youth sports for the applause, but a quick thank you after the game goes a long way.
This translates to everywhere else in life. Our individual acts of gratitude can start to offset the selfishness and vitriol that seeps into our lives. Rising above simple good manners and sharing your appreciation for the people around you has a cascading effect. We can all pay it forward while improving our own outlooks.
Being grateful also helps me think about the tremendous amount of time and effort it takes to make a community run. Rather than just enjoying the benefits of others’ generosity, I’m inspired to find ways to give back.
