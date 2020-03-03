There is a housing crisis in America, and its symptoms touch nearly every aspect of our society.
Yes, it’s the “crisis du jour” in Oregon, as Sen. Betsy Johnson put it. For a decade, the problem has gone unappreciated as the state’s population growth has rapidly outpaced housing development. Only in the last few years has it become a talking point, driving campaigns and sparking impassioned testimony and emergency legislation.
But for all the recent awareness, it’s truly a root problem. And if it can be solved or at least salved, it will reduce the pressure on any other number of our other livability issues.
Home ownership for first-time buyers, once a stabilizing investment for young adults, is at a generational low, according to U.S. Census data. Renters aren’t any better off, with as many as 25% spending half of their income on housing, as reported in a recent Harvard University study. Long commutes created by lack of housing availability near the workplace strains transportation networks and the environment in equal measure.
But of all the tangential issues spinning out from the lack of housing, homelessness is often the first to come to mind. And rightfully so. When housing doesn’t adequately meet the needs of a population — whether due to availability or cost — people are pushed out. This has an outsized impact on families with children, as their need for space is greater and their flexibility more limited.
For instance, a single person or couple with no children can make do with a single-bedroom apartment and has greater freedom to pack up and move when an opportunity disappears or a better one arises. They are also more likely able to move temporarily onto a family member’s couch or spare room in times of need. Once children are in the picture, those quick solutions become more complicated. Moving and frequently changing schools becomes a burden on their children’s education. And there are more expenses, further cutting into the budget for rent.
Martha’s House, a transitional housing facility in Hermiston, routinely takes in families who simply cannot afford to continue to make rent in a dwelling large enough to support their needs, let alone set aside money to make a down payment on a home. These are sometimes families with steady income who are facing an eviction notice, or who have been forced to bunk up with family, friends, or in their vehicle in hopes of finding a place they can afford.
The solution isn’t solely affordable housing. In many cases, the lack of housing in the medium and high price range forces people who could afford a more expensive place to live below their means. People who purchased a starter home in their 20s or 30s can struggle to find a new place that fits their growing need for space, even though they could afford the upgrade. This keeps the pressure on the low-cost housing market, forcing others out. Same goes for new people moving into a market with limited supply at different price points.
The Oregon Legislature has taken a swing at addressing the housing crunch, instituting statewide rent control and a ban on single-family housing during the 2019 session. The former is meant to protect tenants, the latter to incentivize developers to build. Both have potential downsides, but time will tell if they meet their intended goals.
The 2020 Legislature is attempting to tackle homelessness head-on, moving House Bill 4001 at the behest of Speaker Tina Kotek. It declares a statewide emergency and approves $45 million in funding while temporarily suspending zoning rules for homeless shelters. Whether it will make it to a vote is still up in the air, as the cap and trade gridlock may kill any number of bills. But it has the potential to make a positive impact on homelessness in any number of communities.
Ultimately, any steps the Legislature can take to give cities and counties greater freedom to develop their own housing strategies would be the most beneficial. The issues of Umatilla and Morrow counties, where workforce housing is in high demand, are far different from many other places in rural Oregon. Yet, we don’t face the same zoning predicaments as the Portland suburbs.
There are reasons to be hopeful, and not the least of which are the new housing developments going up in so many of our communities. That means construction jobs, opportunity for growth, and greater market variety.
But as we move forward, we must remember a stagnant housing market isn’t just an economic issue. There’s a human toll when a community’s growth outpaces its residential development, and we’re seeing the results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.