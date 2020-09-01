Want to know how your kids see you? Give them a camera.
Be warned — it won’t look much like the photos in your family album or on your Instagram feed. They will probably not capture a slice of life in the way you’d like to present it. More likely, they will show you from a slightly lower angle the way you really are.
Scrolling through several years of photos and videos taken of me by my daughter is a sobering reminder of what I’m like on a day-to-day basis. It would be the least interesting but most revealing slideshow you’ve ever seen. An (all-too-real) sampling:
“Here I am, mumbling from bed, ‘Are you ready for school?’ even though I hadn’t quite opened my eyes yet. As you can clearly see in this footage, I am the only person in house not yet ready for school.”
“And here I am, scrolling through Twitter on my phone. Here’s another one of me shopping on Amazon on my phone. And to make the series complete, here’s one of me watching a YouTube video on my phone.”
“Ah, here’s a good one. Classic me, watching a baseball game on the couch, surrounded by old newspapers and magazines, a pile of clothes I’m supposed to be folding, and tortilla chips, salsa and a bowl of pistachio shells. Good times.”
If this overshare of my life makes you uncomfortable, I dare you to try it. Give your child a digital camera and encourage them to capture life around the house. You’ll end up with a lot of photos of annoyed pets, favorite toys, interesting leaves and rocks, and more than a small dose of truth about yourself.
It’s every parent’s wish to pass along the best of themselves to their children while helping them avoid making the same mistakes. Seeing the world through their eyes is a reminder that they’re watching even when I’m not “parenting,” and that my worst traits and habits are being transmitted just as often as my highest ideals when I’m putting in a full effort.
Around the time my daughter was born I was given a piece of advice: Raising a child isn’t about teaching her who to be — it’s about finding out who she is. This struck me as shaky wisdom at best, abdicating the hard work of guidance and discipline for the free-spirited notion that a child simply needs affirmation to succeed.
However, nine years in, I’m beginning to understand the depth of the advice. There is very little I can control in life, and a brief window of time in which I directly impact the actions and beliefs of my children. If I am merely dictating to them what I want them to be, they will comply until they don’t have to anymore, and probably resent the experience. But if my goal is to turn two fully formed adults into the world, I will pay attention to their developing personalities and interests, goals and aspirations. I will work with them to arrive where God intends.
With that in mind, I watch closely. Scroll through my phone and you’ll see photos of my daughter taking care of her fish, reading books and helping with chores, my son building Lego spaceships and exploring in the woods. Suffice it to say, they are more interesting than me.
I owe it to them to allow my world to expand with their lives. If I want them to be better and do greater things, I have to allow it’s going to look different. They see me for who I am; I need to reciprocate and not just see them for who I think they should be.
