Independence Day was created to celebrate the patriotic beliefs we hold year-round and give voice to our shared vision for the U.S.A.
But when we stand for the flag on the Fourth of July, are we standing in solidarity with our fellow Americans? Or are we standing for some idealized version of a country that matches our current cluster of beliefs?
Healthy disagreement is a sign of a healthy democracy. The big idea that sparked what’s good about this country is that each person has a right to their opinion, and a right to express it. It allows us to grow and change as individuals and as a nation. Our strength isn’t in the leaders who make the rules but in the collective power and voice of citizens. Politicians come and go, but we, the people, hold responsibility for our own future.
And even when we’ve failed on that big idea, the rights enshrined in the Constitution have allowed us to get better. We have moved forward, lifting more boats with the same tide.
But distrust and disunity threaten to undo the progress we’ve made. Some like to simplify the issue into red states and blue states, but in Eastern Oregon we know it’s not so easy. There are conservative pockets in liberal states, where our votes and voices run contrary to the state ideologies. The reverse is true in many “red” states with mid-sized urban centers. There is room for individual disagreement, and no broad brushes.
And what does the red and blue really matter if we’re willing to respect one another? There is a current climate of blasting every opposing idea as a fundamental attack on our values. By hyping up the volume and intensity of our disagreements, we don’t leave any room for agreement in the middle – or even agreeing to disagree. Giving an inch is the same as surrender, and some would tell us that every battle is for our nation’s soul.
Much of this is noise and bluster. There are some fundamental disagreements that must be worked out, and it’s uncomfortable to watch the country move in a direction that cuts against our personal beliefs or what we see as its best course. But it’s civically exhausting to feel that every item on the party platform is worth our full-throated support. We need to be able to argue a fair case, listen to the best version of the opposing viewpoint and understand that our country is still evolving.
There are reasons for hope. But it will require some big changes.
For one, we must become more technologically literate to distinguish facts from falsehoods when they’re presented online. Digital media has turned the age-old problem of disinformation into a rapidly spreading virus. The antidote is specific education about media literacy and accountability for bad actors.
On that note, we need to expect more from our leaders, and that goes double for leaders in our own camps. Allowing and encouraging disingenuous, name calling, clout chasing individuals to become our standard bearers reduces our ability to truly think and develop our own principles.
But most of all, we need to learn our own dependence on one another and the role it has played in making us the most powerful nation in the world. As a country we have been aimless, lacking a shared definition of what it means to be an American and unable to agree on our goals. This leaves it to the leaders to set their own priorities and campaign on our fears rather than building consensus on how to reach our agreed upon destination.
There is no quick cure for our deep divisions, and we will never truly meet in the ideological middle. But we can all find purpose and pride in living in a country that continues to set new goals and takes measurable steps toward meeting them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.