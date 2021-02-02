The past few months have highlighted the strange relationship between Umatilla County and the Oregon Department of Corrections.
Specifically, the relationship between the 80,000 people living outside the walls of our two prisons and the 3,200 men who live inside Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla and Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution in Pendleton.
Like most people who live in Umatilla County, I have friends and acquaintances who work or have worked at the prisons. And, like most people, I don’t personally know any of the men currently behind bars.
What I do know about life inside the prisons is second hand. From the perspective of employees and family members. From tours and information provided by administration. From East Oregonian reporting and press releases.
But the facts of the past months and the stories coming from inside have painted a harsh picture:
• In January, at least 13 inmates at TRCI died of COVID-19. That’s a sizable percentage of the 74 total deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
• The 1,178 COVID-19 cases at the two prisons are about 17% of the total cases that have been reported in Umatilla County. More than one in three inmates have tested positive.
• About 600 inmates were without power in the weeks leading up to Christmas 2020 due to an equipment failure in the 20-year-old building.
It’s true, TRCI has taken in inmates already diagnosed with COVID-19. The prison has always admitted the state’s elderly inmates in need of medical attention, including dialysis. But the wave of illness and death that has spread through the institution is astounding.
Correctional officers and staff have also tested positive, and keeping operations running while protecting the health of their families during COVID has surely posed a unique challenge.
This has brought an interesting and revealing discussion to the forefront. Are these inmates truly residents of Umatilla County? Or are they just a census statistic? Are they our neighbors and a part of our communities? Or are they an employment opportunity?
We’ve learned with no uncertainty that the health care of inmates rests solely with the state of Oregon. Umatilla County Public Health and other local agencies have no ability to treat or protect the prison population from the outbreak, though local hospitals do receive patients in serious condition. And though their positive COVID tests are lumped in with the population as a whole, the state has assured the county they really don’t count when it comes to reopening metrics.
But their illness and deaths certainly do count for their families. So do the days and nights they spent in the dark, without power, as COVID spread in the facility.
Some would prefer to focus on why these men are in prison, the laws they broke and the damage they’ve done. This makes it easier to consider them a statistic and move on. If these facilities are simply holding tanks of justice and punishment, the struggles of those inside are of little concern to the rest of us.
Fortunately, it doesn’t seem that is the common perspective. More often, people speak of the job skill training and educational opportunities for men serving their time. Efforts to provide a path to a better life on the outside are valuable and reduce recidivism. They are almost all from places outside Umatilla County, and when they are released, they almost always leave the county.
But I’ve begun to think of these inmates and their time in Umatilla County as more than just a rehab stint. Fittingly, it’s the Paradigm Shift Club that has helped alter my perspective.
Despite the difficulty of living behind bars, and especially of living behind bars through a pandemic, the club raised and donated about $15,000 to Eastern Oregon Mission in December 2020. This has a huge impact on the services offered at Agape House and Martha’s House, services of which the inmates receive no direct benefit. This is truly a neighborly spirit.
There are very real barriers between those inside and those outside our prisons. But the club that reached out to help their greater community sent a powerful message. We have the opportunity to do the same by advocating for their health and safety and remembering their individual lives, not just their misdeeds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.