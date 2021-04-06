It’s not a bad thing that we’re talking about election systems in the spring of an off-election year, even if the tenor of the discussion is (unsurprisingly) decidedly partisan.
The calmer times between elections are a good opportunity for a status check to review the most recent voting season and prepare for the next. It’s also a time for any investigation into election fraud, which to date has been used as a bogeyman and rallying cry without the backing of credible evidence.
If any proof arises that elections were tampered with or our systems are vulnerable, we should all demand a response. But we should also be wary of those who continually float conspiracy theories about widespread fraud and hacked systems without being able to offer up more than suggestions of malfeasance.
The reason we’re talking more generally about elections now is because of recent legislation passed in Georgia and the redistricting process here in Oregon. In Georgia, where Republicans control the state Legislature and secretary of state’s office, Democrats are concerned about allowing the Legislature to have stronger influence on election systems.
The new Georgia election law comes with a host of measures with the stated purpose of protecting against fraud and expanding voter access. It’s hard to take that description at face value, as most of the provisions make the act of voting more complicated and includes strange provisions like prohibiting giving food and water to people standing in line to vote. It also takes some power of election oversight from the secretary of state and gives it to the Legislature.
In Oregon, where Democrats control the state Legislature and secretary of state’s office, Republicans are concerned about the redistricting process that will determine the layout of the Legislature and congressional representation for the next decade.
To be fair, in Oregon everyone is concerned about redistricting — or should be. The delays in census returns mean the decennial process will be abbreviated, potentially skipping the Legislature entirely and moving directly to the secretary of state.
Election integrity and voter access are fundamental principles that create a framework for democracy. If we can’t agree on the rules, and extend some trust to one another, we won’t have faith in the outcomes.
It starts with a level playing field. That means giving each voter a voice in the process and ensuring their ability to exercise that voice.
Voting districts are intended to group citizens into areas of common interest. This doesn’t mean by political affiliation, and the prime examples of gerrymandering have been created by drawing lines around partisan voting blocks. There are a few fun simulators online that show how easy it is to turn a slim political advantage into a secure majority or spread influence across multiple districts to dilute a party’s strength.
Because Oregon is poised to receive a sixth congressional seat, the district-drawing process will affect not just Oregon’s representation but the balance of the U.S. House of Representatives. And how that influence is distributed among individual voters is highly important. This is on top of the 60 House and 30 Senate districts in the Oregon Legislature that will be redrawn.
As it stands, legislators won’t be able to fulfill their duty of drawing these new district maps by July 1 because they won’t have the updated U.S. Census data by then. Legislative leaders are working to find a compromise that allows their input before the process is constitutionally passed to the secretary of state. But regardless of the outcome, the development of new districts will be hurried ahead of the 2022 election cycle.
There’s only so much we can do now, awaiting new population tallies and dealing with pressing matters like COVID-19 and wildfire recovery. But this is a good time to again reevaluate the balance of power between our elected legislators and our electorate in general.
We all benefit by clean and clear district maps. Allowing partisan politics to skew the creation of those maps in either direction erodes faith in the process and stifles voter turnout. Oregon is a blue state, but it hasn’t always been and likely won’t always be. The only way to make sure Oregonians — not political parties — are the ones setting the direction is to protect the redistricting process.
