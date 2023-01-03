I’ve tried my share of New Year’s resolutions over the years, to mixed results.
The year I resolved to eat no more than three slices of pizza per family order was successful, if a little disappointing. My year of spending less time swiping at my phone lasted a few weeks, lacking hard and fast parameters.
In 2022 I aimed to read 30 pages a day from the book collection I’ve accumulated faster than I’ve kept up with over the past couple of decades. It was a modest goal that would make reading — something I truly enjoy when I take the time to do it — a more regular part of my life. As a bonus, I would clear some space on my shelves.
The resolution progressed in fits and starts. I did spend more time in the winter months knocking out titles that I’d been meaning to crack open since before Twitter was invented. But I ultimately failed to make a significant dent in my stockpile as I kept bringing home books from various bookstores and library sales.
My optimistic estimates in January 2022 predicted that by the end of the year I would have finished some 50 books and really Marie Kondo’d my bedside bookshelf. I didn’t quite make half that, and the shelf looks as full as ever. But the resolution did get me moving toward a goal.
Maybe “resolution” is too strong a word for my annual attempts at self-improvement. My New Year’s Eve self is full of ambition and motivation, imagining the coming year as a blank page on which to write new and improved character traits for myself. By March I’m sluggish from winter, distracted by television and lack the crystal-clear vision of the person I want to be.
The reading goal was a successful enough resolution (aspiration?) that I’ve decided to go for it again in 2023. It has helped that both of my children have become regular readers, often opting for an early bedtime to spend some time in a book before going to sleep. They have introduced me to the concept of a weekend afternoon read-in — dragging pillows and blankets to the living room to silently read together. And I like to think some of their reading interest comes from the overflowing bookshelves in every room of the house.
That kind of accountability for a resolution, along with a specific goal is important to making a resolution stick. But maybe more important is keeping my sights on the broader goals: eating healthier, getting more exercise, tuning down the negative influences of social media, or making time for simple pleasures. Each of these creates a tangible positive impact on my life.
At Hermiston’s Riverfront Park on Saturday morning, a hundred or so people got an early start on 2023 with the Resolution Run/Walk. I enjoyed being part of the crowd of people moving at their own paces, from those keeping careful time on their watches as they sprinted from start to finish to those who were just out to enjoy a walk on a beautiful day.
Our individual goals were not the same, but we were all moving in the same direction and encouraging one another. It’s important for a community to have that mindset.
So as we all practice a little self-reflection and set goals for personal growth in 2023, let’s also help propel those around us. Self-improvement can only take us so far as individuals, but inspiring positive change in those around us can make a huge impact.
