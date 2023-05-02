Four years ago this month I stepped down as managing editor of the East Oregonian. It’s a decision I think about almost every day.
Part of this is because the EO is still a vital part of my life. I get the news alerts, check the website and read the print edition as part of my daily routine. I’m keenly interested in the journalistic, editorial and business decisions that go into every article, opinion piece, headline and photo. And I can’t help but think about the people working to report the news here in Eastern Oregon, even though so many bylines have changed in the past four years.
I’m also reminded of my time at the EO when I’m asked the inevitable question: What’s the future for newspapers?
I didn’t know the answer in 2019, and I certainly don’t know it today. Not surprisingly, it’s a question on the top of the minds of many people older than me, but very few my age or younger. That’s a big part of the problem.
The question has evolved. It used to be about routine — what to read in the morning with coffee, what to snip out and stick to the fridge, where to find out who died, who got married, who had a baby. Now it’s a more desperate question: where is the news going to come from?
Newspapers long ago lost the corner on the news market. Radio and television brought their own unique news delivery models in the 20th century, and the internet opened a whole new world as we entered the 21st. It drastically reduced the cost of distribution while making anyone with a keyboard and iPhone a reporter.
To be honest, when I started as an EO sports reporter out of college I wasn’t much more than that (except with a flip phone instead of an iPhone). I knew a few things about sports, a few things about the communities, and was sent out to watch games, ask questions and keep a record of what I learned to share with our readers.
I had the benefit of editors and more experienced reporters to learn from, and the accountability of putting my name and email address on every story. I learned quickly how easy it is to make mistakes, and how seriously people take their local news coverage.
During my time at the EO we shifted from print-first to web-first. We entered the world of social media and ended the era of newspaper carriers. We added e-mail newsletters and subtracted publication days. We looked for the right balance in the new age of information, a search that continues today.
But just like I learned in my first assignments in high school gyms, dugouts and rodeo arenas, the focus remained on reporting community news through as clear a lens as possible. It’s still about accountability for subjects, sources and the paper itself.
With the erosion of the lines between traditional media and new media, it’s important that we’re able to tell the difference between content and news.
Content is what fills up my email inbox and social media feed and cable TV channels, each trying to grab a moment of my attention to justify its existence. News is contextualized information that exists to help me better understand my community, the world, and my fellow human beings.
Content is cheaper to create, and often comes free. News is worth paying for.
So what’s the future for community newspapers? Where will our news come from in the next 10, 20, 50 years? I don’t have the answer. But whatever the format, we should each be invested in supporting and promoting the reliable sources of news and information we have and aware of the difference between substance and noise.
———
Daniel Wattenburger is the former managing editor of the East Oregonian. He lives in Hermiston with his wife and children and is an account manager for Pac/West Lobby Group. Contact him at danielwattenburger@gmail.com.
