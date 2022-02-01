This week, the Oregon Legislature will convene for its sixth “short” session in state history. The designation is relative, depending on what you feel can and should be accomplished in a 35-day period.
Gov. Kate Brown and Democratic leaders said during a press briefing last week they hope to approve as much as $2 billion in spending during the session. This includes $400 million for affordable housing, $200 million for workforce development, $100 million for expanded child care and a variety of other expensive goals.
Republicans have, of course, pushed back on the proposals, saying it’s too much in too short of a timeframe. Since voters approved even-year short sessions in 2010, Republicans have consistently called for sticking to the assumed purpose of the sessions — budget adjustments and technical fixes.
Along with deciding how to allocate what may be Oregon’s last large influx of revenue, legislators will consider bills to extend overtime pay to agricultural workers, send an additional stimulus check to frontline essential workers, allow Oregonians to pump their own gas and many, many more.
To avoid an unworkable logjam of legislation in a short session, each of the 90 lawmakers is allowed to introduce just two bills. Each of the 20-plus policy committees also can introduce three bills, and budget bills are given their own allotment. If you’re doing the math, that’s nearly 300 potential bills to discuss, amend, refine and pass in each chamber.
The Legislature follows a strict series of deadlines of when bills must be heard in committees and pass floor votes to stay alive. This quickly reduces the number of viable bills, but also can make full vetting and robust discussion difficult. Committee testimony and debate gets truncated. Legislation moves quickly, often leading to unresolved issues and unintended consequences that must be sorted out later. State agencies are left with gaping holes that must be filled through rulemaking, which can lead well outside the legislative intent.
The average Oregonian won’t likely remember any individual previous legislative session. There may be a few high-profile bills that garner headlines and coffee shop conversation, but the years blend together. However, the last short session, held in 2020, was remarkable for two reasons.
The first is that it wrapped up just as COVID-19 was arriving in Oregon. If there was any attention being paid to the Capitol, it was quickly turning to a pandemic in the making.
The second is that Republicans used a walkout to stall the session and the cap-and-trade bill that had been on Democrats’ priority list. This move killed the climate change tax bill as well as hundreds of others. Only three low-profile bills passed before the walkout. The number is usually in the hundreds.
There should be a happy medium to this all-or-nothing approach. Maybe Republicans genuinely don’t think the short session is necessary, preferring to do the work every biennium and address emergencies in special sessions.
Ideally, a short session would look more like December’s single-day special session, in which the majority party presented its agenda (eviction protection), the minority party brought its concerns with the bill and a few priorities of its own (illegal marijuana grows and drought assistance), and leaders worked out a bipartisan bridge to passage.
No doubt bigger concepts should wait for the full session. But there is a path to solving immediate crises without reaching beyond what Oregonians actually want. It’s in the compromise, which seems harder to find each passing year.
This session will be a test for new leadership in both parties. A new House speaker, new Republican leaders in both chambers, and new opportunities to find common ground.
Ultimately, meeting every two years doesn’t seem realistic. But Oregonians all benefit if legislators make the best use of their time when they do convene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.