It’s graduation season, a time for grand speeches and soundbite advice. We look into the faces of the next generation and try to muster a few words based on our own experiences to help guide them on the path to a better future.
But as well-intentioned as our words may be, we often fail to consider how a changing world needs a new perspective. We forget that many of our experiences lack relevance, our record flawed and our advice outdated.
Consider the Class of 2020 in Eastern Oregon.
Born in the wake of 9/11, they’ve lived in a constant state of foreign war, heightened security and increased government surveillance, with no memory of the terrorist attack that spurred it.
In elementary school, as they learned about the Founding Fathers, Abraham Lincoln, emancipation and Martin Luther King Jr., they witnessed the election of the first black president.
A few years later, they witnessed a massacre of students their own age at a school like theirs in Connecticut, then listened while adults argued about who was to blame and wring their hands over what could be done before ultimately deciding change was too large a task. And then it happened over and over again.
They watched as social media turned civic engagement into a shouting match between people who don’t know each other, giving a platform to the notion that everything they’d known is a matter of opinion — from the 9/11 attacks to the nationality of a president to the mere reality of mass shootings.
Meanwhile, their world is recorded and broadcast in new and startling ways. Police shootings and violent protests are viewed, analyzed and critiqued in a single breath. Miss a minute and the conversation has moved on, though not really changed.
We’ve taught them that anger is a virtue and mourning is a gesture.
And now, as we prepare to usher this class from their formative years into the larger world, we are tipping further. Confined in the face of a global pandemic, we’re watching a déjà vu of police violence igniting violent reactions across the country. The cities may be far from here, but their future is entwined with our own.
What words of advice could we offer to guide these newly minted adults out of this cycle? And are we willing to truly empower them to forge a better future if they could follow it?
On Friday, May 29, Hermiston High School created a graduation walk to celebrate the Class of 2020. The event allowed extended family, friends and supporters to cheer the soon-to-be graduates as they paraded through their hometown. In lieu of large parties and the usual ceremony, this event showed how much the community cares about the future of these students.
This is how we should honor our graduates. Applaud them, encourage them and allow them center stage for a day. Then give them an honest appraisal of where we are failing, and don’t be surprised that they already know. As we offer the knowledge and wisdom we’ve picked up in our time, allow them to apply it in new ways to their time.
This class represents the next wave of ideas and leadership. They have a life experience we created for them but we will never fully understand. In the long run, we need their help more than they need our advice.
The Class of 2020 missed out on so much. We must allow them a moment of true sadness for what has happened, what is happening. We need them to tap into that emotion, and the empathy it creates, to prepare for the tragedies that lie ahead and come up with a better response.
This will always be the class that was different. And that’s exactly what we need.
