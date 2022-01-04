When East Oregonian editor Andrew Cutler asked me in January 2020 to join a monthly rotation of local columnists in this newspaper’s Opinion page, I was honored. I also figured it would be easy.
There’s a rich and diverse vein of news running through Eastern Oregon, which I got to mainline working in the paper’s newsroom for more than a decade. There’s always something new happening to consider and write about, and I hoped my perspective as a subscriber rather than a journalist could add context or at least flavor to the coverage.
Plus, after working on a daily deadline for all those years, how hard could a 30-day turnaround be for a simple 600-word column? Piece of cake.
Little did I know the months to follow would flip the world on its head and send us all into a repeating news cycle. Two years in, only my first two contributed columns are not shaded by coronavirus.
Sure, I’ve found some other topics to write about — patriotism, housing, elections, my kids — but every thought I’ve put on paper seems linked to this pandemic. That’s a challenge, because I’m running out of context and flavor.
I’ve shared my thoughts. Hard times can develop character, individually and communally, but that takes work. Freedom is a wonderful thing and should be used responsibly. The next generation will forever be the post-COVID-19 generation and will have a unique and powerful perspective if we’ll listen to them.
It’s that last point I’ve kept coming back to. I’ve watched my wife, brother and many close friends in public education pour so much of themselves into preparing students for a larger world that has become increasingly difficult to predict and understand.
The end goal is to produce a generation that will learn from past mistakes and be equipped to tackle the challenges yet to come. This requires allowing them to think differently and including their perspective into larger decisions.
That’s something people haven’t often done well. I grew up on the older edge of the millennials often criticized as a generation of participation trophy recipients. It’s an odd allegation, especially coming from the generation that was handing out the trophies and coddling our childhoods in bubble wrap (or so the assertion goes).
In turn, I’ve seen my generation join up with our elders to criticize Generation Z for its lack of work ethic and self-obsession. Somehow we do that with a straight face, not taking ownership of the bad habits we’ve passed along or our own negligence in instilling positive values.
It’s foolish to assume the next generation is inferior or less capable than the previous, especially when it’s still in development and hasn’t yet had the opportunity to show what it can do. And it’s especially dangerous to excuse ourselves from the responsibility of helping guide it to maturity.
The best way out of this repeating cycle is to focus on what we can do for the next generation and how we can prepare it to lead, not how we can pass the buck. It may feel like we’re stuck in an endless loop, but one day we’ll be free of it and on to other challenges.
As the late, great Norm MacDonald said, “When I was a child, they told me the children are our future. Then I grew up, and now they’re saying it’s actually these new children. I know a Ponzi scheme when I see one.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.