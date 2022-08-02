The Spruce Goose is a spectacle of an airplane — part sideshow oddity, part historical relic — on display in a custom hangar at the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum in McMinnville.

It was constructed primarily of birch wood in Long Beach, California, during World War II in a plan to produce air-worthy transports that didn’t require scarce metal commodities. It made one flight in 1947 to prove the concept and was then mothballed as the only prototype.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

———

Daniel Wattenburger is the former managing editor of the East Oregonian. He lives in Hermiston with his wife and children and is an account manager for Pac/West Lobby Group. Contact him at danielwattenburger@gmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.