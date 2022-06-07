I saw a number this week that made no sense in its context.
The digits “2029” were printed across the back of my daughter’s T-shirt commemorating her final days of school as an elementary student. They represent the year, I am led to believe, that she and her class of fellow children will graduate from high school to take one of the most significant steps into adulthood.
That year exists, in concrete and inevitable form, in this current decade. It is still the future, but no longer some distant future for some future version of myself to deal with.
Even though time is literally the most predictable force in our world, passing at the same steady tempo since the world started turning, it still manages to surprise at every turn of the calendar.
Every graduation party you will attend this season includes some version of the conversation “It goes by so fast” and “I can’t believe how quickly they grow up.” For parents of young children, these are shared as words of advice — enjoy it, don’t take it for granted. And even as I relish the individual days with my children, from roughly the midway point I can’t help but be astonished by the fleeting years.
But my interest in the next generation isn’t solely raising two human beings who are prepared to positively engage with the world around them and lead lives of purpose and joy. I am interested in seeing an entire generation prepared to take on the challenges on the horizon, especially the ones we’re passing on to them.
Reporting and editorializing in the East Oregonian has recently taken a close look at what we’re doing to prepare this generation. Last week the editorial board wrote a scathing indictment with the headline “We are failing our children,” and it’s a spot-on assessment of the wide canyon between what we should be doing for young families and children and what we are doing.
We haven’t shown the resolve necessary of good investors. The full dividends of early education aren’t seen for 20 years, but we’ve consistently failed to create, fund and stick with programs long enough to prove their effectiveness or learn how to improve them. Educational opportunity for children in the first five years of life is insufficient, and further sets back progress of students as they enter the school system.
Failing to educate our children will only hinder their ability to solve many of the large, consequential problems that are growing more treacherous with time. From immediate threats such as gun violence to the unfolding hazards of climate change, we have opted to take a mostly wait-and-see approach. Even if we become truly motivated in the next decade to tackle such looming existential threats, it will be up to our children to carry on that work.
A good first step is to admit the future is coming. The investment or neglect we put into today’s children will be magnified in the next generation. If we don’t show the resolve to ensure their safety, protect their health and educate their minds, how much value are we putting on their lives?
Every parent’s goal is to provide a better life for their children, but we need to make that a societal ambition, not just a personal one. Because it may be hard to imagine the future getting here, but it’s on its way.
