The Fourth of July is an exercise in hyperbole. There’s no better example of overstating an emotion than setting off fireworks to celebrate it.
I fully support an annual bombastic display to commemorate our country’s genesis and greatness. It’s a welcome opportunity to show pride in our shared American culture, as complicated, checkered, and evolving as it might be.
At its best, Independence Day reminds us that the flag stands for the often-conflicting ideals of freedom, justice, and unity, and that we must constantly work toward all three if we want to participate in our country’s continued rise.
As with all things 2020, the Fourth of July was different this year. Many of those fireworks displays and parades were absent. Public events were canceled and replaced with private gatherings. The reason is evident and necessary — containing the spread of coronavirus is our top priority, both nationally and communally.
If any American holiday benefits from public gatherings, where people of all races and religions and ideologies can come together as one, it’s the Fourth of July. Chalk this year’s event up to another casualty of COVID-19.
But now that the big day has passed, and the larger-than-life patriotic symbols have fizzled out and been taken down, are we prepared to return to the work of creating a stronger and better union?
Let’s set hyperbole aside. Let’s say the U.S.A. isn’t the only shining beacon of greatness the world has ever known. Let’s also toss out the notion that our nation’s foundation is so intrinsically flawed that there is no hope for redemption without complete revolution.
Let’s agree that reality is somewhere in the middle, that two things can be true. That our country has indeed done great things for its citizens and the world, and that it has done despicable things to its citizens and in the world. That if we celebrate the flag, it’s in honor of the greatness we aspire to, and if we protest it, it’s for the faults that we have yet to rectify.
Most importantly, let’s give each other some credit. Because we have the freedom to think and speak as we wish, we’re going to disagree on some of the finer points of where our country should go from here. Sometimes even the larger ones. Not all words are fighting words, however, and we should spend less time looking for reasons to start one.
American exceptionalism, to the extent it exists, is a legacy, not a prophecy. We can’t simply rest on the ideas and sacrifices and work of those who came before us. We can’t lay claim to this nation’s successes without coming to terms with its failures.
One of the best ways to make sure we stay on course is education — real, earnest investment in knowledge and thought for the next generation. This means diving deep into fact before coming up with an opinion; examination of history, not exaltation of statues; open-minded debate, not repeated rhetoric; and a willingness to both vigorously defend your ideals and shift your perspective when you come to understand someone else’s.
Our country is deeply divided, and it will take more than a wave of protest or an election to change that. We need to rebuild an expansive middle of good faith where we can agree on our core national beliefs, watch skeptically those who build their reputations on division, and examine and truly understand our own convictions.
We need more honesty, more curiosity, and more understanding of the diverse interests and ideas that will lift us all as Americans.
Then let’s meet back here next July for some fireworks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.