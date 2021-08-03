It used to be that darkness blotting out the midday sun was considered a bad omen. Now it’s called late summer.
Smoke has been slowly but steadily filtering into our skies over the past few weeks, and on Sunday I caught my first real whiff of the scorched odor now synonymous with the season. It brought back the unpleasant memories of a year ago when the realities of the pandemic, second-stage cabin fever, and wildfire smoke were all settling in at about the same time.
Everything was tinged apocalyptic. The skies were filled with fine ash from devastating wildfires, COVID-19 illnesses and deaths had reached their first peak in Umatilla County, and our sense of community was faltering.
That framework of “community,” the events and gatherings and accidental meetings and impromptu conversations that keep us connected to one another, are crucial to appreciating one another for both our uniqueness and our commonalities. But we all spent more time in smaller circles last year, losing opportunities to grow a network of understanding and support.
Middle-to-late 2020 isn’t the kind of season anyone would want to repeat. It fostered fear and anger and distrust. It left scars that won’t fade quickly.
But in many ways, we’re still living in it. It feels duller because we’ve gotten used to a lot of things while changing our expectations and routines to fit new realities. We’ve adjusted to the malaise.
I suppose I shouldn’t assume everyone shares my restlessness. It could be attributed to those smaller social circles I mentioned earlier and my inability to see a brighter picture. Maybe there are many people who are feeling optimistic about our path forward. I would love to hear more from them.
But from my viewpoint, we’ve accepted that the sun will disappear behind a veil of noxious burnt sienna for weeks or even months at a time. For some of our children, that’s the way it’s always been. Most of us still remember when the sky was blue on the first day of school.
We’ve sweated out a historic heat wave that killed more than 100 here in Oregon, and none of us will be surprised to see the temperature or body count records fall again before the decade is over.
We’ve tossed aside the social contract, the idea that by each giving a little we can add to the greater good. There is no argument stronger than “you can’t make me” in our discourse, and it’s usually the final word.
We’ve diluted potential solutions because they require consensus. Our current COVID-19 situation shows this in stark detail.
The vaccine, a marvel of modern science and medicine, had the potential to protect the entire country in a matter of months and virtually remove the danger of serious illness and death for most Americans. Instead, we’re plowing through another wave of illness and turmoil while the readily available solution sits on the shelf.
You can apply that to any number of issues. We have the knowledge and resources to make things better, if only incrementally, but lack the collective will.
I don’t know what the future holds, but it can’t be a good sign that the billionaires are all trying to find a way out of here.
It won’t get easier if the rest of us fight each other every step of the way or continue to break into increasingly isolated factions. We are going to have more big challenges to contend with, and we’ll have to agree that we can only survive them by working together.
We should be paying more attention to the omens and signs around us.
