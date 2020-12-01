December is usually a time for reflection, of looking back on the year that was and measuring its highs and lows. Between Thanksgiving and Christmas — Americans’ two favorite holidays — we can tend to feel charitable in our evaluation. Even hard times take on a glow of lessons learned and opportunity for personal growth.
I’d suggest we take a different approach this year. There is a lot to learn from 2020, and it will surely take up more than a few chapters in the history books of the future. But we have spent plenty of time already recounting the difficulties of this year, marking the slow march of days since the coronavirus first entered our lives and the never-ending parade of annoyances, disappointments and devastations.
Let’s spend this month looking forward instead. The unfortunate truth is that Dec. 31, 2020, will not be a magical boundary that separates the past and future. But we can collectively set our sights on where we want to be in three months, six months and a year.
This isn’t to say we discount the current reality. In Umatilla County and around the state, we have failed to make significant headway in dealing with coronavirus. The disease is still spreading rapidly, spiking for the second time this year and putting our reopening and many lives in jeopardy.
We’re all fatigued. Those who have religiously followed public health guidelines and those who have dismissed them as useless are both tired of being reminded of the basic tactics of slowing an epidemic — masking, distancing, washing and staying home. And then there are the vast majority of others who fall somewhere along the spectrum, wanting to do their part to protect the health of their families and community but worn down by nine months of plodding repetition.
By turning our focus to our desired future, we can begin to move toward it as we anticipate the coming challenges and goals of 2021.
For instance, the biggest long-term threats we face are the setbacks to our public education system, and particularly our most vulnerable students. The difficulties of distance education have been well-documented, but the true impact of shuttered schools will reverberate for a generation of students. Those already at highest risk of falling behind are the same students with significant barriers to accessing online education.
We need to begin preparing now to help catch students up on the months of classes and learning they’ve missed. Rethinking the school calendar is a critical first step, both to help high school students in their push to graduation and to provide a path for younger students in need of remedial help. Failing these students is a disservice in their lives and will take a societal toll for decades.
Then there’s the economic recovery we are aiming for, with local businesses again operating at full capacity and local consumers empowered to spend money in their support. Many businesses have closed their doors and more may join their ranks, but we can continue to create resources for recovery and restarts as we continue to develop our workforce.
It will be up to city, county and state leaders to create and encourage these opportunities, and at a time when their budgets have been bitten by coronavirus. Finding ways to nurture businesses and support the workforce will be critical.
Of course, the only logical first step toward this future begins today and remains largely outside the control of those reading this column. We must work to contain this virus by following the guidelines we’re tired of hearing about and be advocates for others to do the same. Only when the number of new cases subsides will we be able to return to the classroom and fully reopen the economy.
But this better future will require more than just putting the coronavirus behind us. While it will be up to education, business, political, and government leaders to enact the changes necessary, it’s incumbent on all of us to join the effort. Our patience with one another has held out remarkably well considering what we’ve been through, and we’ll need to continue to foster that spirit of cooperation to see our recovery through.
It’s a goal worth aiming for, for 2021 and beyond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.