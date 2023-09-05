In my younger days, when I still had much to learn about the world, I was determined to watch every Seattle Mariners game of the 2009 season.
A fortunate confluence of a new daytime work schedule, emerging digital video recorder technology, and an optimistic appraisal of the team’s talent allowed me to give it a go. I made my then-annual trip to Seattle for opening day. I cheered like mad when my childhood hero, Ken Griffey Jr., rejoined the team after a decade in other uniforms. I raised my hopes as the 23-year-old phenom Felix Hernandez established himself as one the game’s premier pitchers. I watched international superstar Ichiro Suzuki continuing to hit the baseball at a rate never seen before in the history of the game.
And, ultimately, I witnessed in close detail a season where the team settled into third place in the American League West in May, stayed there through the next 130 or so games, and missed the playoffs for the eighth straight season.
I don’t remember how many games I ended up watching, but it was well into the triple digits and pushing deep on the “fanatical” end of the fan spectrum. I lived with every win and died with every loss. My mood was a barometer for how the team was playing, my hopes pinned on that winning streak just around the corner. And then it was over.
And to top it all off, the Yankees went on to win the World Series. How’s that for lousy ending?
That was 14 years ago, and I’ve learned much about the world since then. I’ve become a father. I’ve switched careers. I’ve lost loved ones and met new friends. I’ve seen the world change in thousands of ways. I’ve made commitments and broken promises and learned new things and abandoned old ideas.
And all the while I’ve watched the Seattle Mariners, year after year, play baseball games. Thanks in large part to the 2009 season, I’ve learned to watch them better.
For many years, the Mariners fan base has been ranked as one of the most miserable in baseball. A lot of that has to do with the two-decade playoff drought, which ended last season. They’re also the only team to never make the World Series despite having had a number of future Hall of Famers on the team at the same time.
Miserable is no way to live. The balance for healthy sports fandom, I believe, is the balance between the romantic and the rational. I have learned to recognize my love for the team is truly one directional — the Mariners organization would not notice if I tuned out for good. The players don’t perform better or worse based on my viewership or baseball card collection. They are a business and an entertainment product. However, like a movie, book or song, they have the ability to create very personal feelings of joy or pain that I have no control over.
I am not afraid of those feelings. I have embraced them. And in doing so, I’ve accepted my place alongside every other Mariners fan as a small piece of the story.
And now it’s 2023. The days of Junior and Ichiro and Felix are long gone. Two decades of postseason drought are also over, thanks to Cal and Luis and Julio and two dozen other human beings I know by name and have distinct opinions about.
As I write this on the first Sunday in September, the Mariners are clinging to a one-game lead in their division after an unbelievable August in which they went 21-6 to blow past their would-be nemeses the Astros and Rangers. The next 26 games in 28 days will determine whether my Mariners hobby will continue into October or end abruptly and painfully short.
Every game has the potential for magic or meltdown. Every day will put them closer or further away from their goal. From my goal.
And all I can do is watch, absorb the feelings, accept the outcome, and move on to tomorrow. Talk about zen.
———
Daniel Wattenburger is the former managing editor of the East Oregonian. He lives in Hermiston with his wife and children and is an account manager for Pac/West Lobby Group. Contact him at danielwattenburger@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.