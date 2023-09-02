I hate when this happens.
Here’s me, walking into a room like every other day of my life. And there’s the room, saying “Hey, you, hey! Don’t you think it’s time for a change?”
It’s a sickness that roars to life unbidden and there’s only one medicine that will stop the symptoms.
Paint.
Not that I don’t fight it. As soon as I feel that unwelcome tickle in the pit of my stomach I scrabble — hard.
I go running to other rooms to grab lamps. Art gets stolen from one wall to go on another. Plants are plopped on tables. I buy yet another area rug, thinking that changing the floor is going to vaccinate me against this pox.
This time it’s my office, formerly my childhood bedroom and that of most of my kids.
When we all moved home in March 2020, I figured I’d set up an office in my living room. With a lovely view of the Blue Mountains and fantastic natural light, it would be the perfect spot for the two weeks we’d all have to work remotely.
A friend reminded me how I feel about seeing messiness for even two hours, so I headed to my home office with a door I could shut.
Which had been just fine as a home for the file cabinet, a smallish desk and two enormous mounted animal heads.
It was where I tended to emails, did a little writing and paid bills. It was dandy, if dreary, for all that.
Then I began reporting on a pandemic and everything changed. I lived in this office 12-plus hours a day. A year went by and I wanted to burn it down.
Instead, I carried in a crazy number of objects — most of those never intended to be on a wall – into the room and began making a pop art installation. Photos, of course. Cards, most assuredly. Small bowls, paper fruit, glass aquarium rocks, framed awards, grandchild art on envelopes, my mother’s first grown-up watch. I dressed up the dang deer head in a floral crown and a beaded necklace.
All of it in an effort to combat the light-sucking gray — the color of death, really — that I was sick of coexisting with.
It worked. The art and nostalgia went a long way in making me love this room again.
Until last month when that terrible tingle began and I knew the gig was up — changes were coming, no matter how much I dread the work.
This weekend, though, I took down the dark curtains meant to block the light that leaks around the edges of the shades.
As I unscrewed the rods, out came a circle of paint the size of a silver dollar. Not surprising on plaster walls with 77 trips around the sun. Like the rings of a cut tree, this chip has recorded history.
On the bottom is the brownish pink the walls first bore when Nana and Grandad built their new home. My mother slept in this room; here was a piece of that era I could touch.
Then comes the deep teal I insisted on as an angsty teen, wanting design drama even then on my bedroom walls.
Atop that is the Cinderella pink I gave my own little girls, more nuclear reactors than Disney. The morning after I rolled it on you could see the rosy glow from a block away.
Finally there is the gray, chosen a dozen years ago for the soothing background it gave to the hot pink and bright turquoise accessories favored by my kids then.
I stared at the layered souvenir in my hand, thinking of how much each color tells the story of this home.
It would be wrong to smother such memories, I told myself. I should put away a temporary desire in order to honor my home’s past.
Nah. I’m headed to the paint store right now, to gather up apricotish, orangy, sunset colors. To bring home samples and hang up painted squares to mull over and stare at in every kind of light. Hung here, there, everywhere until my brain bursts.
This might be my last contribution to these particular walls, my taste someday to be wondered over when the next inhabitant pries off a chunk of history.
I surely don’t want it to be boring.
