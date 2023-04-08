This happens when you say “yes” to things, I told myself, pulling my nonalcoholic beer a little closer.
Thursday is trivia night, time for my weekly dose of humility and embarrassment. Time to let down my team.
Again.
I already knew I wasn’t a trivia player when I joined. There are things we just accept about ourselves and try to avoid as we work out life.
Like how I knew I wasn’t a cruise taker.
The idea of being on a ship the size of Pluto on the ocean holds zero appeal to me. Being unable to escape a floating prison is a nightmare. I know my jam and that includes four wheels on a road, like nature and the Ford company intended.
But our friends were convinced my husband and I, like them, would fall in love with cruising. Maybe they saw something in me I couldn’t, perhaps a bold heart previously hidden.
They showed us fabulous deals, extolled the virtues of the “all in one” package (ha!) and sang of the adventure of postcard destinations.
“Think of it as the Titanic without the sinking,” they said.
It was 2013, our first anniversary, so we bought all the tickets. We purchased the cruise clothing we’d never wear again. I read articles on how to prepare, although several focused on how to smuggle your own alcohol aboard ship, from Ziplock baggies taped to your chest to fake cosmetic containers.
We went, we cruised, one of us threw up — I’ll spare you the graphic details, but the employee who unclogged that bathroom sink was not pleased — and we scoffed at the “art” the cruise company incessantly hawked.
Both of us were jubilant to get off that ship and swore we’d not make that mistake twice.
See? I know me.
That said, I’ve gone through some life changes recently. I retired from 25 years at a newspaper, then took a new gig that keeps me writing with the added bonus of hanging out with kids.
So basically like drinking from the fountain of youth.
I’ve swept out the dark and called forth the sunlight. I’m making up for things I didn’t take time to do before.
Did that mean I could be a trivia player?
As a long-time reporter, surely I had some facts stored in my brain. Plus, I like board games, which trivia at a brewery is just a bigger version of. I read a lot of news stories, wouldn’t that come in handy?
Here was a chance to make new friends and have fun during the dark days of winter — after Christmas and before gardening.
The first trivia evening was invigorating. Those three rounds contained reasonable questions, the players I met were nice and I knew a few correct answers.
That was just the warm up.
I didn’t know questions would become more and more complex. Who among us can answer how many kids each of King Charles’ siblings had?
Also? Music was added to the repertoire.
I am the one American who thought Huey Lewis was singing that he needed a new truck, not a new drug. I’m a fan of all kinds of music, but never ask me for a title or an artist. Or lyrics.
Each succeeding week I’ve felt more useless. This is going to happen when you’re teamed with folks who know everything.
For example (there are hundreds more) there is no song my teammates can’t pin down, whether the category is band, era or the studio where it was recorded.
But I alone knew that Punxsutawney Phil, of Groundhog’s Day fame, drives a Philmobile. More recently, I knew blue was the official color of St. Patrick’s Day before green entered the picture.
Such important facts my brain has managed to hold onto.
I bow to my team, however. They’ve witnessed my low ratio of correct answers and ask me to show up anyway. They say the space I take up has value, even if I can’t identify a single tune.
And that feeling, readers, is not so trivial.
———
Sheila Hagar lives in Milton-Freewater with her farmer husband and Gracie the cat. She began publicly writing about her family, community and life in 1996 and her columns have been published locally and in metro newspapers. Hagar has worked in journalism for 25 years, reporting on health, education and social services.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.