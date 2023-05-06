Don’t be negative. Don’t be negative. Don’t be negative.
So went my silent mantra as we journeyed to finalize my husband’s recent motor home purchase. A transaction I had declined to be part of.
Why? Let’s go back to the beginning of this moment.
You might recall my man and I met after we’d both lost our spouses of 34 years, just three months apart.
I was never planning to marry again, given how achingly painful such loss is. Yet, somehow, a year after our first date I was walking down a grassy aisle toward my beaming groom.
He has a way of changing my mind.
Take hunting and camping. I’d camped as a younger person, but that was then. And hunting? No thanks.
“I’m really more of a ‘go hear live music and sip some wine’ kind of person,” I told him, back when I thought that’s who I would become in my new life.
His version of life was real different.
A fervent nick-namer, I’d dubbed my beau “Camo Man” as I learned about his hobbies. And his wardrobe.
The day he moved his outdoors crap, er, collection to my house, I stared unbelievingly at the sheer mass of camouflage. Little did I know that two mounted animal heads the size of dorm fridges would soon take up residence on the walls of my office.
Camo Man also owned a sweet little camp trailer and that turned out to be exactly who I am. I’ve had an obsession with miniatures since I was a miniature myself, and I never tire of making a home just right.
We started out cramming his, mine and us into it for camping and hunting seasons. I loved all of it, except climbing the ladder-of-torture to reach the overhead bed. And having three teens sleep directly below curtailed the honeymoon vibe.
But! Camo’s son sold RVs and one day I said, “Let’s go visit the boy. We’re not buying anything, we’re just looking.”
We bought, of course. It was a darling fifth-wheel with fabulous space and — very important — a toy hauler garage we used as a mud room after a day on the trails. There was a door between the living space and where everyone shed their filthy gear.
It was perfect and I immediately set to making it more perfect. I loved every inch of my miniature house.
Fact is, though, Camo did all the hard stuff. He backed the trailer, parked, leveled and maintained its systems. And one day he’d had enough.
“I want a Class A,” he said.
(That’s “motor home” to most of us.)
“I want to get somewhere, pull in and park without all the extra work we have to do now.”
I refused to participate. He could choose, finance and be king of his mobile castle while I grieved the loss of my baby over her trade-in value.
Still, I wanted to be nice about it. I was going to reap the benefit of this purchase — turns out I pretty much love hunting, the mountains, the camping, all of it.
I’d resolved to keep my mouth shut, no matter what.
There she sat, a behemoth of a motor home, bearing the proud logo “Tropi Cal.”
“What do you think? It’s a diesel pusher,” my man boomed, like that was the magic I needed to hear.
“Mmm-mm,” I replied with Swiss neutrality.
It can’t be that bad, I thought. It’s dated but clean and dent-free.
One step into the RV said otherwise. Someone had taken the “tropi-cal” theme seriously.
From the bathroom’s wallpaper to kitchen tiles to dining chairs to bed covers, palm trees grew proud and tiny white monkeys climbed them.
Everywhere. Not one inch had escaped the designer’s vision of what campers wanted to gaze upon as they watched TV and ate their exotic hot dogs and potato salad.
As I tried out the passenger seat, I could feel myself wearing a big-brimmed straw hat and sipping a daiquiri, peering at the road through giant sunglasses.
Like Shirley MacLaine in a road trip movie.
There were fussy curtains and ugly sofa cushions bearing — say it with me — monkeys climbing palm trees.
On a black background for a touch of sophistication.
It was all underlined with a white carpet turned gray from years of tropi-caling, apparently. Which was probably just fine, I muttered, since there’s no other place for hunters to shed their mud and pine needles.
Overwhelmed, I exited the rolling Gilligan’s Island as Camo Man finished up. Back in the car, I reminded myself of my pledge.
My husband grinned when he rejoined me.
“What’d ya think?”
I smiled and locked my lips, a rare instance of ceding to my own folly.
Such serenity couldn’t last, of course. A few days later I asked Camo Man when the WUM would be delivered.
“The what? The WUM?”
Yes, that.
“What the heck is a WUM?”
Here I looked lovingly upon his puzzled face.
“The ‘World’s Ugliest Motor home,’” I replied.
He couldn’t help himself. First he laughed and then he adopted the name. Without reservation.
Our kids have begged us to stop calling it that, but now it is as part of the Tropi Cal as, you know, monkeys and palm trees.
You’ll see us camping this summer. Come on over, you can’t miss the WUM. I’ll have daiquiris in the blender.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.