Today is my father’s birthday. He’s been gone for three decades — if he were alive he would be 104.
He was still very much with us when we gathered at the home place above Idaho’s Clearwater River on Father’s Day. Our mother was there, too, in the memories we shared, in our expressions, in our voices. All five of us told the same stories we always tell. Of course we already know these stories, sometimes even filling in each other’s words.
In fact, that’s why we gather every summer, I found myself thinking. True, we catch each other up on the events of our lives, but what we’re really there for is to touch each other. To say this is us. This is what we remember, this is how the air smells, how the light comes through the pine over by the cabin, how syringa lights the hill above the house in June.
Our children are grown now, so there were new stories, too. Strong voices, deeper laughs. One of the smart young women teased us about not listening as well as we talked. If you can imagine.
But we were all ears when the banjo and guitar came out of their cases. Those guys are good. And my brother’s fiancé — a gentle, thoughtful therapist — was amazed as everyone joined in on Waiting for a Train, a depression-era Jimmie Rodgers song about a hobo trying to get home. “You all know the words?” Well, we all had the same father, we told her.
Stories shape the very idea of family. Of community, of country, of the world. For better or worse, of course. And stories shape our own lives. Fortunately, we can change the story, interpret what we see in the world around us in new ways.
Sounds simple. As you and I both know, it isn’t.
The poet Anorak Huey has a poem about a man who comes home that brings tears to my eyes every time I read it. “We Were All Odysseus in Those Days” tells the story of a young man who “learns to shoot / & dies in the mud / an ocean away from home, / a rifle in his fingers / & the sky dripping / from his heart.” But the poem is really about the young man’s friend, who “watches his final breath / slip ragged into a ditch,” a thing the friend carries (“wound, souvenir, backstory”) back to America. It’s a poem about the one who lives. The one who makes it home.
In that life, he will teach stories to young people for 40 years. Coach his daughters’ softball teams. Root for the Red Wings and Lions and Tigers. Dance well. Love generously. Be quick with a joke and firm with handshakes. If asked about the war, he’ll tell you instead his favorite story — Odysseus escaping from the Cyclops with a bad pun (Nobody, that’s my name, Odysseus tells the one-eyed giant) and good wine and a sharp stick. “It’s about buying time / & making do … It’s about doing what it takes / to get home.”
At last, Huey says, you see he has been talking about the war all along. “We all want the same thing / from this world: / Call me nobody. Let me live.”
I suppose you could argue that all stories are about coming home, about finding home. A favorite title in my shelf of Ursula K. Le Guin’s books is Always Coming Home. Joseph Campbells’s hero’s journey is about leaving the known and familiar world, yes, but also about returning, having learned. Having changed. “There and back again,” as Frodo puts it.
Next month, First Draft Writers’ Series will feature Apricot Anderson Irving, whose memoir The Gospel of Trees won this year’s Oregon Book Award in creative nonfiction. Her book is about growing up in a missionary family in Haiti, where Irving’s father, a Pacific Northwest horticulturalist, thought he could save Haiti by planting trees. Was this a good guiding story? she asks. And where and what is home?
The series is at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Pendleton Center for the Arts. There’s no admission. I hope you can come. Bring your stories.
