It was Valentine’s Day that got me thinking about love poems. Everywhere I looked there were hearts and flowers, teddy bears and chocolate-dipped strawberries. Sweet stuff for young lovers.
But not all lovers are young. “Here I am in the garden laughing / an old woman with heavy breasts / and a nicely mapped face,” says Grace Paley in her poem “Here.” “How did this happen / well that’s who I wanted to be / at last a woman / in the old style sitting / stout thighs apart under / a big skirt grandchild sliding / on off my lap.”
And her lover? That’s the “old man across the yard” who’s talking to the meter reader, explaining the world’s sad story (“how electricity is oil or uranium and so forth”). “Run over to your grandpa,” the poet tells the child. “Ask him / to sit beside me for a minute I / am suddenly exhausted by my desire / to kiss his sweet explaining lips.”
How can anyone read that without smiling?
True, not all love poems are about lovers, partners of any age. And some of my favorites aren’t exactly sweet. Robert Hayden’s “Those Winter Sundays,” for example, doesn’t look like a love poem at all. “Sundays too my father got up early,” Hayden writes, “and put his clothes on in the blueblack cold, / then with cracked hands that ached / from labor in the weekday weather made / banked fires blaze.” And then: “No one ever thanked him.”
It’s not an easy poem. The speaker wakes to hear “the cold splintering, breaking,” and though the rooms are warm when he is called to rise and dress, he fears “the chronic angers of that house” and speaks “indifferently” to this father who has “driven out the cold / and polished my good shoes as well.”
Then come those last two lines. “What did I know, what did I know / of love’s austere and lonely offices?”
Many of the poems parents write about — or to — their children are clearly love poems. One of my many favorites is Barbara Drake’s “The Photo Booth.” I found it in her latest collection, “The Road to Lilac Hill: Poems of Time, Place, and Memory.” This memory is of a cross-country train trip she took with her three children, aged five and under.
Imagine it: “the worry of two hands for three young children.” But they could ride for free, and it was “a year I will always remember, the world in chaos, 1969. / I somehow thought I could keep you safe / by taking that slow train back home.”
And, she says, “the ride across the country wasn’t bad / though one of you threw up. The baby’s / nosebleed finished off my last clean blouse / and aged porters and waiters glared to see / us coming to the dining car. You spilled / your chocolate milk through several table cloths.” The children wouldn’t remember the woman with DTs, the “hoodlums at the door” or the smell of waiting rooms and bathroom stalls “reeking of pee and cigarettes.”
Once, to pass the time, they crowded into a Chicago photo booth — four shots for a dollar — and here they are, “all of you, my puppy pack, each rising / to the occasion, making your funny faces.”
Yes, Drake says, though “wars / went on and evil things occurred — the world / as usual, a pinball game without restraint — / we all survived. How I loved, still love, your faces, / your spirits buoyant in any circumstance.”
You can witness the love of that mother for one of those children at next week’s First Draft Writers’ Series. Barbara Drake, who has also published the personal essay collections “Peace at Heart” and “Morning Light” chronicling her life on a small Yamhill farm, will be a featured writer, and her daughter Monica Drake will be reading too. Monica Drake, who teaches at Pacific Northwest College of Art, is the author of the award-winning novel “Clown Girl and The Stud Book.”
If you’re feeling inspired, you can even share a love poem of your own at the open mic.
