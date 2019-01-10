I hope you got a book for Christmas. True, seed catalogs will get you through January, but books are even better.
If you lived in Iceland, you would almost certainly have received books as a gift. Julabokaflod, they call it — the “Christmas Book Flood.” In late September the Iceland Publishers Association puts a free catalog of that year’s books — the Bokatidindi — in every mailbox, and the buying rush is on. Icelanders open their gifts on Christmas Eve and then everyone tucks into bed with a new book.
They’ve been doing this since World War II, when currency restrictions on imports were more lenient for paper than for other gift items. And Icelanders recognize a good thing when they see one. Their horses, for example. Progress toward equality for women, sparked by the annual October 24 “Women’s Day Off” tradition that began in 1975. They even open their doors to refugees.
Luckily, I did get books for Christmas. A lovely two-volume set of Ursula K. Le Guin’s favorite short stories and novellas, and on the lighter side, Carl Hiassen’s “Razor Girl.” So along with books from the library and books shared by friends, I’m set for the dark weeks still ahead.
The front page of “Razor Girl” — the one where the author insists, “This is a work of fiction” — has already made me laugh out loud. “However,” Hiassen continues, “true events in South Florida provided the lurid material for certain strands of this novel, beginning with the opening scene. The author also wishes he’d dreamed up the part about the giant Gambian pouched rats, but he didn’t. Those suckers are real.”
But it’s Ursula’s words I’m looking forward to the most. My bookshelves already hold many volumes of her essays and poems, her translation of Lao Tsu’s “Tao Te Ching,” and her blog posts collected in “No Time to Spare.” But unlike the entire rest of the reading world, it seems, I came late to her fantasy and science fiction. There’s no excuse for this: I had already shared “The Ones Who Walk Away from Omelas” with students and showed them the film made from “The Lathe of Heaven.” Finally I opened “The Left Hand of Darkness” and then “Always Coming Home” … and, well, I should have known her sci-fi wouldn’t be about robots and laser guns.
The good news is, I get to hear her voice again in these collected works. Now, when I miss that voice so much. And one more confession: yesterday I ordered the new “Earthsea Collection.” All five books in one volume. With lovely illustrations.
Even if you didn’t get a book for Christmas, you can do this too. Start your own Book Flood! Who knows where this could end?
One place to find good books is at Pendleton Center for the Arts First Draft Writers’ Series, where you hear the writers read and then decide which book you can’t go home without. Kisha Lewellyn Schlegel, who teaches creative writing at Whitman, will be the featured writer next week — Thursday, January 17 at 7 p.m. She’ll bring her prize-winning essay collection “Fear Icons.”
The third Thursday in February will bring us a mother-daughter duo, Barbara and Monica Drake. Barbara’s new poetry collection “The Road to Lilac Hill: Poems of Time, Place, and Memory” is inspired by her life on a small farm in Yamhill County; Monica, who teaches at Northwest College of Art, will bring novels, the award-winning “Clown Girl” and “The Stud Book.” In March, Peter Walker, who teaches geography at the University of Oregon, will be here with his “Sagebrush Collaboration: How Harney County Defeated the Takeover of the Malheur Wildlife Refuge.”
And I’m hoping we can bring back Molly Gloss soon. She’s much-loved for her novels set here in Eastern Oregon — “The Jump-Off Creek,” “The Hearts of Horses,” and “Falling From Horses” — but she’s also an award-winning science fiction / fantasy writer, and three books that fit into that category are being re-issued by Simon & Schuster’s Saga Press. “Outside the Gates,” “The Dazzle of Day,” “Wild Life.” And most exciting to me, a new book: “Unforeseen,” a collection of short fiction.
So: Christmas all year round? You decide.
Bette Husted is a writer and a student of T’ai Chi and the natural world. She lives in Pendleton.
