My life straddles a divide between an analog and digital world. For the first dozen or so years as a professional in the workforce, I didn’t use computers. In fact, I initially learned to type on a manual typewriter.
So I get that people become frustrated with grocery shopping and digital coupons. In Coos Bay where my folks live, my mom is able to get the discount by explaining she doesn’t have a smartphone.
My husband, who doesn’t have the Safeway app on his phone, tried that a few times. However, either he doesn’t look old enough or local stores are more insistent that people use the apps to get the savings. A couple of recent letters to the editor and my personal experience suggest the latter.
First of all, I don’t really enjoy grocery shopping. It probably dates back to when John and I were first married. Back then, with gas cheaper and our budget tight, I’d go through the grocery ads in the newspaper. After plotting my trip, I’d hit three different stores to make our purchases.
While I don’t like the time and energy it takes these days to embark on lengthy shopping excursions, I still want to save money when I can. Thankfully, my husband does the bulk of our grocery shopping. I take care of pickup orders at Walmart. And if we only need a few items or if John sees something he wants on a digital coupon, then I’ll go to the store.
Such was the case earlier this month when I had to buy some Dr. Pepper to settle a baseball bet with Daniel Wattenburger — yeah, yeah, I know I owe you more, I’m still suffering from Post-Traumatic Shopping Disorder from my last trip to the store.
Anyway, I whipped out my phone and tried to scan the bread John wanted to activate the digital coupon. As I stood there mumbling to myself, I grew frustrated.
Although an employee was standing a few feet away, she did not make an attempt to see if she could help — granted, I hadn’t asked. However, when I did, her response was something to the effect of I don’t know what to tell you.
Seriously!? As a senior in high school and during summers/Christmas breaks while in college, I worked at the J.C. Penney Co. store in Coos Bay. Such a lack of customer service would undoubtedly have resulted in my immediate termination.
I took a photo of the digital coupon and when I went to the register, I explained the problem to the checker. Although I attempted to scan it in front of her, she evidently thought I wasn’t utilizing the correct wrist action.
The checker asked if she could try. Sure, what could possibly go wrong?
I will tell you. After she couldn’t get it to work, she hit the back screen on my cellphone one too many times and logged me out of the app. She immediately handed my phone back, gesturing for me to log back in.
At that point, I would have had a better chance of reciting the Gettysburg Address than remembering my password. Exasperated, I finally asked, “Can’t you punch a few buttons and give me the discount?”
Thankfully, she did. However, in retrospect, I have to wonder if the dollar I ended up saving was worth all the hassle.
Tammy Malgesini, the East Oregonian community writer, enjoys spending time with her husband and two canine kids, as well as entertaining herself with random musings.
