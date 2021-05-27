I recently received a warning from Facebook regarding a comment I made in jest on a friend’s post.
I want to believe the comment was picked up via artificial intelligence (which obviously isn’t very intelligent given the context) and that a real human didn’t read the post and take it seriously. The original post discussed respecting people’s right of choice in regards to getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
At the end of the copy and pasted message, it stated:
“So whether you choose:
• CV shot
• No Shot
• Tequila shot
You’re OK in my books and I respect your decision.”
Given that my bestie hasn’t drank in more than 25 years due to past problems with alcohol, I decided to make a joke.
“If you choose to have a tequila shot, Ima gonna kick yer a$$,” was my exact tongue-in-cheek response.
Shortly thereafter, Carol sent me a message asking why I removed my post. It was at that point I discovered the Facebook police flagged it, saying, “Your comment goes against our Community Standards on violence and incitement. … We have these standards to prevent and disrupt offline harm.”
I stared at the message and said out loud to myself, “You’ve got to be kidding, it was a joke.” Then I chuckled to myself and thought if Facebook really thinks it has the ability to make an impact on whether people carry out real threats of harm, it really should have utilized that power to squelch the upheaval in Portland and cities across the country this past summer.
I decided to challenge the decision to remove my post. However, because “artificial intelligence” doesn’t have a sense of humor, the original decision to hide my comment and give me a warning stood.
Seriously?!? For the better part of the past year, I can’t count the number of times I read comments and statements that were incredibly demeaning — but that’s OK as long as you don’t jokingly say you’re going to kick someone’s bum.
According to a November 2020 article on CNBC, Facebook announced artificial intelligence software detects a high percentage of the posts that are removed from its platform. However, the same report acknowledged AI doesn’t always understand sarcasm or slang.
Well, there you have it — I guess I have to accept the fact that some of my attempts at being an amateur comedian may be flagged and censored by Facebook.
While I find that annoying, I’m kind of walking on eggshells. I don’t want to risk getting put in Facebook jail because I utilize the platform to stay in touch with friends who I don’t see on a regular basis, to find information about upcoming events in the area and, most importantly, posting photos of my canine kids.
