Permanently embedded in my memory is the number 1,718. It is the gallon capacity of my portable backyard pool.
With summer temperatures finally arriving, I excitedly anticipated its annual installation. After checking AccuWeather the latter part of last week, I determined it was setup time. It would allow a couple of days for the water to warm up just in time for me to enjoy pool paradise during the current heat wave.
My husband, John, does most of the manual labor in setting it up. And I have one really, really important task — establishing and maintaining the right mixture of chemicals.
However, I failed.
I have to admit I enjoy getting in touch with my inner chemist that results in crystal clear water. A key element regarding how much of each compound to add is directly related to the number of gallons of water in the pool.
Although it’s an important factor, I never seem to remember when summer rolls around — so I decided to conduct a Google search. That, my friends, was my first mistake. And the second was to blindly believe the first figures that I found.
Giddy with excitement, I didn’t use reading glasses when doing the internet search on my husband’s cellphone. The figure that jumped out at me was 10,000 gallons — nearly six times the actual capacity of my little pool.
And thus began my chemical-adding folly. After several days, as the water continued to appear cloudy, I purchased additional chemicals to hopefully counteract the problem.
“Over-treating can result in continued clouding of water,” reads a warning on the clarifier. Uh oh.
Dejected, I told my husband I was baffled. In addition, I told him the pH was way off, which has never happened before. Thinking the problem could be related to my calculations regarding chemical-to-water ratio, I asked him to do an internet search to determine the pool’s capacity.
The first thing that popped up was an Amazon forum posing the question for our pool model and size. “By my estimation, it holds about 2,100 gallons,” wrote Lisa.
Reading further, CMP wrote out a lengthy, albeit wrong, formula with a conclusion that the pool would hold 8,452 gallons. William questioned CMP’s equation of using the pool’s diameter rather than the radius, to which another amateur mathematician chimed in to adjust the calculation to 2,120 cubic feet (which actually translates to 15,858.7 gallons).
Other figures offered up by Amazon “experts” ranged from Fancy Pant’s suggestion of 1,699.2 gallons to a guess of 3,000 by Luis. I was getting seriously frustrated.
Always practical, John asked if I looked at the pool box. He purposely left it on the back patio in case I had any questions.
He then suggested that I write the number on my pool supply cabinet. Honestly, I don’t think it’s necessary. It’s crystal clear in my mind, which matches the water’s clarity after draining and refilling the pool — nearly all of its 1,718 gallons.
