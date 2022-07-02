I played basketball at Marshfield High School after Title IX was enacted. However, I didn’t receive my varsity letter from the Coos Bay school until shortly after my 50th birthday.
While I earned the honor, all I received as a student-athlete in the late ‘70s was a certificate that said, “Marshfield High School Athletic Department awards this ‘M’ certificate to Tammy Stockman in recognition of his (note: HIS) participation in basketball.” However, I didn’t actually receive a physical letter.
When my yellow “M” with purple outlining finally arrived in the mail, it had been 32 years since I last donned a Pirate uniform. All I had were a few photos and fading memories of hearing, “Tammy Stockman, a 5-foot-4-inch guard, drives the lane — she scores!”
Oh wait, there we didn’t have announcers at girls’ games back then in Coos Bay. In fact, we were relegated to playing in the auxiliary gym, while the boys hit the hardwood in the Pirate Palace, a 4,000-seat gymnasium complex.
Basketball wasn’t even an official Oregon School Activities Association sport for girls until 1976, which might explain why I had to buy a T-shirt when I played junior varsity as a freshman. Not only did the guys have spiffy home and away uniforms — OK, really, they were the goofy-looking short shorts — they didn’t have to buy them and they were issued practice shorts and jerseys, too.
There were other discrepancies between male and female athletes during my time at Marshfield. The guys received a shoe allowance, were treated to steak dinners during away games and traveled in a chartered motorcoach. The gals had to buy their own shoes and ate fast food on road trips — we felt like royalty if the budget allowed for King’s Table Buffet. And we boarded a regular school bus for a rickety ride to Eugene for games.
As teammates, we knew it wasn’t right. However, we didn’t know how to challenge a system that clearly dismissed the achievements of female athletes.
And I wasn’t the only Pirate who waited decades to get a letter. Far superior athletes were overlooked:
• Fran (Auer-Sichting) Worthen (1972), who won 10 state titles in track and field, and broke the national high school long jump record. After high school, she was featured in Sports Illustrated for her prowess on the track while competing and beating men while running at Southwestern Oregon Community College.
• Linda Prefontaine (1971) played tennis in high school/college and a decade later was ranked among the top 10 competitors in the Ladies Professional Racquetball Association. She is the younger sister to Steve Prefontaine, who certainly received his letter while still in high school at Marshfield.
I ran hurdles and sprints on the varsity track team my freshman year and played three seasons of basketball, “lettering” my last two years. We enjoyed the camaraderie of being a part of a team, doing what we loved — playing a game. But the biggest score was finally receiving our varsity letters. Although, I’d sure like a new pair of Nikes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.