I killed my neighbor. Well, that’s what her husband claimed — more about that later.
As you are aware, EO Media Group reduced its workforce last month by 18% because of COVID-19. The East Oregonian and Hermiston Herald newsrooms took a major hit — there were twice as many people when I started with the company. I have nothing but respect for those that remain who are tasked with the important job of providing accurate information during this pandemic.
My position as the community editor was one of the casualties. A week shy of my 14-year anniversary, I didn’t get a chance to say a proper goodbye.
Ironically, after working 24-plus years in human services, I changed careers because of a workforce reduction. I found the learning curve included different writing styles. With clinical writing, the narrative was typically written in chronological order. However, in journalism I learned that I needed to immediately grab people’s attention, urging them to continue reading (I assume you’re still wondering about my neighbor’s demise).
A number of people were instrumental in my success over the years. Terry Murry, the community editor when I started, was an awesome mentor. She patiently explained on more than one occasion that nonessential clauses needed to be set off with commas. Commas were pretty much nonessential in my clinical writing, which often weren’t even full sentences.
In addition to a shared passion for community news, Terry and I also share the same initials. Terry thought she was losing her mind when she realized this.
While initially coordinating Your EO News, Terry asked that reporters include their initials when they added content in case she had questions. The week it was being introduced, I entered information and put “TM” next to the entry.
A couple of days later, Terry called and said, “I think I need a vacation.” She was reviewing YEON and saw the initials TM, yet didn’t recall ever seeing the information, much less putting it in. We had a good laugh after I said, “Ummmm, my initials also are TM.”
I’ve also worked under several capable editors and deputy managing editors, all who assisted me in honing my skills. However, it was Daniel Wattenburger who also helped fund my Pepsi addiction through our ongoing Mariners-Yankees bets.
My first couple of years in the newsroom, I had the privilege of sitting next to senior reporter Kathy Aney. In addition to being a talented writer (and awesome photographer), she’s one of the most positive people I’ve ever been around. And she always laughed at my jokes.
And then there was E.J. Harris. A quirky curmudgeon during early morning assignments, we spent a lot of time tag-teaming on stories during my first few years with the company — him taking photos and me writing copy.
If administrative assistants are the glue in offices, then records editor Renée Struthers is the ink in the EO newsroom. While readers rarely see her byline, she’s a utility player that does a little bit of everything. I greatly appreciated her calm demeanor and listening ear.
As for my neighbor I didn’t really kill her. It’s the most memorable error I ever made while working for EO Media Group.
While covering for Renée, I inadvertently put my neighbor’s name, Sandra L. Flower, on the death notice headline for Sandra L. Fowler. Luckily, Sandra and her husband, Les, had a good sense of humor about it. The funny thing is, when I initially read the death notice my first thought was, “Dang, Sandra looked really good for her age.” And she still does — from what I can tell from a distance.
