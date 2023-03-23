I should have been born on April Fool’s Day. While it wouldn’t have been much fun for my mom — making me nearly eight weeks overdue — it certainly would fit my personality.
I’m a bit of a prankster and like having fun with others. Over the years, one of the best April Fool’s Day jokes I ever pulled off included weeks of planning. Utilizing a voice recorder, I called Rick Briley, who was married to my boss. I had pre-recorded a message to make him think it was an automated call from Publishers Clearing House, notifying him that he was a winner.
Speaking quickly, I was able to use the slow-motion feature in the playback, which masked my voice. In the recording, I asked him to make a selection regarding the type of car he wanted. Given three choices, he was to push a button on his phone for the corresponding type of vehicle.
And to make it even more believable, I said, “Your selection was not recorded, please make your choice again.” While I initially didn’t know which car he chose, I knew Rick would tell others about the call. Sure enough, a couple of days later, I found out that he told several people where he played bingo that he won a Lincoln Continental and it would be delivered within a few weeks.
Jodi Oswald, one of my co-workers at the time, had connections with the local dealership and they agreed to help with the prank. On April Fool’s Day, we drove up to Rick’s house in a blue Lincoln Continental.
He emerged from the side door gesturing and saying, “For me, for me?” As Rick neared the shiny vehicle, I rolled down the back window and handed him a Matchbox Lincoln Continental. After getting over the initial disappointment of not winning a real car, Rick admitted it was a great prank.
While giving the eulogy at his memorial service in December 2009, the room was filled with laughter as I shared the story.
Although none of my other practical jokes have taken such in-depth and elaborate planning, friends and co-workers started to expect some sort of tomfoolery for the holiday. In fact, during the April Fool’s Day following the great Lincoln Continental delivery, Jodi was sure I was up to something when she saw me driving on Highway 395 toward Stanfield in the late afternoon.
The next day at work, Jodi told me she was headed into Hermiston when she saw me passing by. Thinking that I might be going to her place to pull some sort of prank, she actually turned around and went back home to make sure her door was locked.
While I rarely engage in April Fool’s Day tricks these days — watch out, there are 364 other days during the year.
Tammy Malgesini, the East Oregonian community editor, enjoys spending time with her husband and two canine kids, as well as entertaining herself with random musings and plotting her next prank.
