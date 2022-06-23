There are several memes that allude to cousins being the first friends we have as children.
While I have a number of cousins, there are several on my mom’s side of the family who are around the same age. As a kid growing up in California, I looked forward to our family vacations. Along with my parents and my brother, Mike, we would pile into the car and head up Interstate 5. After camping at Shasta Lake, we would continue on to the Medford area, where my cousins, Wade, Laura and Lynda lived.
I remember many fun-filled times with my cousins — and a few mishaps. There was that time we were playing baseball and I got whacked in the head by a bat. I had one big goose egg thanks to my brother’s errant swing. Of course, that was nothing compared to the time Mike tried to chop off my toe with a shovel but that’s a story for another time.
And we shared everything with each other — including the mumps. Already on the road during a family vacation, I started showing the telltale sign of swollen glands. My mom consulted with her sister, Willamae, who said to come anyway. After our vacation ended and we headed home, the mumps lingered and infected most everyone in both our families.
When I was in fifth grade, my family moved to southern Oregon. It was great because I had instant friends — Laura also was a fifth grader and Lynda was two years behind us.
And I remember not long before my family moved to Coos Bay — between my seventh and eighth grade years — Laura, Lynda and I had a cousin’s night out. Uncle Jim dropped us off at the Craterian Theater to see “Paper Moon.” Afterward, we went to a little restaurant.
In addition to sharing French fries and sodas, we talked about our dreams for the future. Laura wanted to live in the mountains; Lynda talked about singing on stage and I shared my desire to make people laugh.
When we were all still in school, we made frequent trips between Medford and Coos Bay. And we stayed somewhat connected into early adulthood.
Although we were close as kids, my life eventually took me in a different direction. While I ended up in Hermiston, Lynda remained in the Medford area and Laura eventually moved to Wallowa County.
However, thanks to social media, I reconnected with Laura and Lynda more than a dozen years ago. I’ve visited with them on numerous occasions — including hanging out with Laura in her house in the Wallowa Mountains and listening to Lynda belt out tunes in various venues in Oregon. The last time the three of us were all together was in 2015.
With our birthdays in February, March and April, we were going to celebrate Laura and me turning 60 in 2020. Although the pandemic delayed our original plans, and with Lynda turning 60 this year, we finally set another date.
And with more than three decades of periodic stand-up comedy gigs under my belt, I’m sure there will be plenty of laughter. We’re going to rendezvous over the Fourth of July at Laura’s place above Wallowa Lake for our long-awaited CUZNS 62-62-60 celebration.
