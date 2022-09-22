During a recent conversation with Go! Magazine editor Lisa Britton, she asked what the Umatilla County Potato Show was. I said, you know, like every other festival, except some aspect centers around potatoes.
And, really, what are festivals? An excuse to get together, enjoy music and activities — focused around a central theme.
That dovetailed into a conversation about weird festivals I’ve attended. Hands down, Frozen Dead Guy Days was the most bizarre — read about that in the Sept. 21-28 Go! Magazine (inserted in the Sept. 22 East Oregonian).
In addition to my husband, John, I’ve attended several quirky festivals with good friends Marko and Teri Briley. While at the 2003 UFO Festival in Roswell, New Mexico, we scoped out a great spot to watch the “Out of This World Costume Contest.” However, after a bit, some dude with extraterrestrial hair — you know, out of this world — blocked our view.
I thought I’d get his attention by tossing a few pebbles at him. Rather than responding with a perturbed look on his face, Mr. Nashville hair turned around with a big smile — as if to greet an adoring fan.
However, I had no clue who he was. It wasn’t until he was introduced on stage, that I realized I had thrown rocks at country musician Marty Stuart. He was there to open the UFO Music Fest, along with Pam Tillis and Merle Haggard.
And, there were other “incidents” while attending the UFO Festival. Held during the Fourth of July weekend, the fireworks show was spectacular.
Although people were directing traffic entering the venue, they evidently were abducted by the time the fireworks ended. Getting out of the area was proving to be quite the hassle. As tempers began to flare in the scorching desert heat, I took matters into my own hands. I got out of our vehicle, found a suitable location and started directing traffic.
It was pretty amazing that most people followed my waving hands. However, I did notice some confused looks as I hopped back into our rig when we had a straight shot to the exit.
While at International UFO Museum & Research Center, there were people stationed at tables sharing their tales of alien abductions. Based on my wording, you can guess that I was a bit skeptical about what they were saying.
One gal talked about her abduction experience with a blond-haired, blue-eyed “alien.” Not that I’ve ever seen one but when I think of extraterrestrial beings, I visualize an ashen-colored creature with big eyes and an oversized, somewhat triangular-shaped head.
Honestly, I think the lady was high and had an encounter with some college dude. When I asked a question, she paused for a moment and then went back into a loop, repeating what she already said.
During a rousing game of Phase 10 back at the hotel, I dared Marko to take a seat at one of the tables the next day and share “his story.” The only thing is, he didn’t have one.
However, that didn’t stop Marko. A good-sized crowd gathered around as he began to spin a tale. Hanging on his every word, Marko kept up the ruse for quite some time. And then, he abruptly stopped, as if the memories were too much for him — bolting from the UFO museum.
Although area festivals might not include people sharing strange tales of alien abductions, they do provide an opportunity to have fun with friends. Be sure to read Go! Magazine to learn about things to see and do throughout the region.
