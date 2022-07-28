Shortly after I started working for the East Oregonian I periodically tried to convince a friend to let me interview her for a story.
Sometimes I sought Carol McIntosh out because I knew she would add something interesting to the story. Other times I was in a time crunch and was hopeful she would help bail me out.
She always turned me down. And then when she was quoted in a Tri-City Herald article, I jokingly gave her a bad time.
“I got caught up in the excitement,” she told me about being interviewed during an Operation Thank You event. “I will say yes to you someday.”
That day never came. Carol McIntosh, 81, died on June 24.
Carol and I became acquainted with each other through our spouses. My husband, John, and her husband, Jack, both taught at Umatilla High School.
Our friendship further developed through a shared interest in photography. In fact, about a decade ago, I thought Carol would jump at the chance to participate in a feature story I was writing about amateur photographers.
Throughout the course of our friendship, sometimes months would go by between contacts with each other. However, each year as it drew closer to the Umatilla County Fair, we always connected. We talked about everything from where we could get mats for our entries to what photos we were planning to enter.
Carol used to get so giddy with excitement. She could hardly wait to find out how many ribbons she won. And on some occasions, she didn’t wait.
At the old fairgrounds, she would park her car on Orchard Avenue and “sneak” into Price Hall late in the afternoon on the Monday of fair week. With judging wrapping up, Carol was able to get a peek.
One time I asked her if she had noticed how my photos did. Focused on not getting caught in the building, Carol said she wasn’t able to. However, she convinced me to sneak in — it’s a snap, she said, giving me pointers on how to appear inconspicuous.
Evidently, I lacked the appropriate skills. Calling her after my thwarted attempt, she urged me to try again. I changed my shirt and put on a different hat — only to be turned away again.
We shared many laughs about that through the years. However, from 2006 through 2019, when I served as a judge in the fair’s photography department is when the fun really began.
After finishing up with my fellow judges, I would search for one of Carol’s entries that had been awarded a ribbon. Flipping it back, I would take a selfie with her photo and send it to her. Despite Carol nearly begging, I wouldn’t tell her how many ribbons and what places she earned.
Jack called me the day Carol died. He didn’t want me to find out via an email from the mortuary.
And in an ironic twist, despite Carol’s reluctance to have her name in the newspaper, Jack wanted to make sure her death notice was placed in both the EO and Hermiston Herald.
I’ll miss my friend’s infectious laugh and the sparkle in her eyes that expressed kindness along with a hefty dose of mischievousness. Hopefully, she will forgive me for putting her name in the paper. Rest in peace, Carol.
