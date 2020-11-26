If there was a ‘Rona Report Card, how would you be graded? Would you receive a passing or failing grade based on how you have incorporated recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, your adherence to executive orders and guidelines from Gov. Kate Brown, and suggestions highlighted in the Ad Council Coronavirus Response campaign?
This isn’t a test. At this point, there are no essay questions asking you to explain your position. It’s the end of the semester and your grade is a reflection of your efforts. How have you done in these areas:
• Hand Washing: Hopefully, washing hands is so much a part of your hygiene routine that it requires the use of hand lotion to counteract dryness. The next thing you know, people are going to start hoarding Lubriderm.
The CDC urges people to scrub their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds — about the length of time it takes to sing the “Happy Birthday” song twice. Terry Murry, a former coworker, repeats lines in Lady Macbeth’s sleepwalking scene from Shakespeare’s “Macbeth, “Out, damned spot! Out I say …”
• Social Distancing: While AT&T was known for encouraging people to reach out and touch someone, the CDC urges physical distancing with those who live outside your household. It’s recommended that people avoid close contact, which is defined as being within 6 feet of someone for a total of 15 minutes or more. Remember, this is a guideline — you can’t outsmart or trick the virus by merely moving away from someone after 14 minutes.
• Face Covering: Again, what’s your grade? For those who want to debate the effectiveness of masks, try this simple exercise — while sitting in a chair and wearing a mask, hock a loogie. Now do it again, only without a face covering. It doesn’t take a scientist to ascertain that a face covering prevents you from having a loogie in your lap.
• Stay Home: Even during phases of opening that permit going into the community, people are encouraged to limit outings and excursions. In regards to traveling away from home, especially if you are going to be in contact with at-risk individuals, it’s prudent to be tested prior to your trip and to self-quarantine before and after.
Also, rather than running to the store everyday for one or two items, people should plan ahead and buy what they need. In addition, the CDC recommends the use of drive-thrus, curbside pickup, delivery services or mail order.
• Hoarding: With recent spikes in coronavirus cases, hoarding behaviors have surged again. In a recent article in Psychology Today, Dr. Utpal M. Dholakia suggests that pandemic panic buying provides a small sense of control during a time filled with fear and anxiety.
However, it results in stress for others. While some have an overabundance of TP, other people are forced to go to multiple stores to engage in a game of product hide and seek.
According to a National Public Radio report this past spring, there’s been an increased interest in bidets as a result of toilet paper terror buying. In addition to potential environmental benefits, many medical professionals say the use of bidets provides improved hygiene.
Instead of baby bear singing, “My hiney’s clean, I’m Charmin clean,” the bear can sashay while saying, “I have a bidet.”
• Comments: If you’ve recently experienced a case of COVIID fatigue and slacked off in your efforts — maybe your first quarter efforts were enough to give you a passing grade. However, if you don’t buckle down or get a severe case of “senioritis,” you risk having enough credits to graduate.
Extra credit is available by providing a “life hack” on a surefire way to open plastic produce bags at the grocery store without licking your fingers. The deadline to submit is Dec. 15.
Log In
