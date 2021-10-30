I recently started watching a hilarious new comedy on CBS. “Ghosts” is about a young urban couple who are excited about the prospects of inheriting an old country estate.
The fact the structure is in great disrepair is the least of Samantha and Jay’s worries — it’s inhabited by the spirits of numerous of its past residents. And after a blow to the head, Samantha is able to see and communicate with them.
I was always a bit of a skeptic when it came to ghosts and things that go bump in the night. I wanted to believe there’s a rational explanation for eerie things.
I’ve worked on several stories, following teams of paranormal investigators. I remember one time at Pendleton Center for the Arts, a team member was all wide-eyed while speculating what it was they were seeing through the darkened window. Peering in, I rolled my eyes, thinking they had an incredibly wild imagination.
When people would share about their supposed ghostly encounters, I found myself questioning their sanity — maybe even rolling my eyes. Then I experienced a weird and unexplainable phenomenon. And it didn’t just happen once, it occurred three times.
My husband and I received a set of glasses as a wedding gift. We were pretty excited because John and I seemed to be hard on glasses, always breaking them — and they were a matching set with three different sizes!
As far as glass goes, they were incredibly sturdy. After more than three years and two moves, they had survived without a single one of them getting broken. And then, within a period of several hours three of them were destroyed.
The morning after moving into a house in Hermiston, I went into the bedroom to get a glass off the nightstand. I stopped in my tracks — the whole top of the glass was missing. I carried its remains into the kitchen to show John.
While we stood there pondering what could possibly have happened leading to the glass’s demise, we heard an explosion in the cabinet.
After exchanging bewildered looks, I cautiously opened the cabinet. The glass in the very center had exploded, leaving shards of glass throughout the shelf. A bit freaked out, I removed all of them and began rinsing them off.
To ward off bad juju and to add levity to the situation, I started repeating, “Devil glasses, I’m not afraid. Devil glasses, I’m not afraid.” And then, one of them exploded in my hand. I bolted out the front door into the yard.
Despite only sleeping in the house for one night, I was ready to move. With the promise of a dog and getting rid of the rest of the glasses, John convinced me to return inside. I have no idea what caused the strange phenomenon, but we lived in the house for six years with no further strange occurrences.
To quote a phrase from the movie “Ghostbusters, “I ain’t afraid of no ghosts” — well, maybe just a little.
