Silence isn’t golden in the National Football League — the season recently kicked off with canned stadium sounds during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier this month, all professional teams received a memo from the office of NFL Football Operations regarding guidelines for the mandated use of “audio pallets” and “curated audio” (aka fake crowd noise) in all stadiums, including the required decibel level. The purpose is to provide a “baseline murmur” that will essentially mask some of the field-level sounds that typically can’t be heard when stadiums are full of fans.
However, according to Erin Andrews, a veteran sportscaster who currently serves as a sideline reporter for Fox NFL, the canned sound wasn’t loud enough to muffle an “F-bomb tirade” by former New England Patriots Tom Brady at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. In a story on Sportscasting.com, Andrews said during the quarterback’s Sept. 13 debut game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, she could hear Brady’s expletives loud and clear after he threw an interception.
The league office indicated it’s a fluid policy and will be reviewed weekly and updated accordingly. They might want to consider cranking up the decibel levels.
I might get more done around the house if I heard raucous applause when I did the dishes. I’d probably think twice about an extra scoop of ice cream if a referee threw a flag while boos reverberated from within the freezer.
Also, it would be epic having spectators cheering me on in person. The encouragement of having fans perform the wave when I do the laundry could likely result in me actually folding and putting it away.
And random fake crowd noise could come in handy in situations that typically result in verbal outbursts. However, if Andrews thought Brady needed his mouth washed out with soap, I’m afraid what my punishment might be if someone cuts me off in traffic, when my computer crashes or if I see a spider.
By the way, it’s mind-boggling the number of COVID-19 tests that are conducted weekly in order to put players on the field. According to NFL.com, in the week leading up to last Sunday’s games, 36,664 tests were administered to a group of 7,845 players and team personnel. The results indicated none of the players tested positive and there were five confirmed coronavirus cases among other personnel.
Hmmmmm, do you think if we stepped up testing that it would expedite getting our kids back in school? While local school officials and teachers should receive an abundance of crowd noise for their efforts with “comprehensive distance learning,” I think most students belong in classrooms — not in front of computer screens.
As for the moms and dads who are juggling being a parent, while working and now serving as a teaching assistant, I can’t imagine the added stress that causes. When things get hectic, take a recess, go on a field trip or send the kids to the principal’s office. And instead of fake crowd noise, you deserve your own personal squad of Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders.
