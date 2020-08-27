I recently reduced how much time I spend on Facebook after being called a troll by an actual troll. The interaction reminded me why I typically refrain from engaging in such discussions on social media sites.
However, sometimes I just can’t help myself. After working 14 years as a journalist, I feel compelled to try and set the record straight when inaccurate information is being pawned off as fact.
These days, it seems that in addition to total strangers getting into the fray, acquaintances and friends are trading barbs. I encourage people to read “All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten.” In his 1986 book, Robert Fulghum offers up an essay that features lessons typically taught in classrooms across the country. He suggests that the world would be a better place if adults practiced the same basic principles they learned as children, such as sharing, playing fair, apologize when you hurt somebody, don’t hit people and The Golden Rule.
When the Facebook name caller got off topic and began launching a personal attack, I decided I needed to limit my time reading comments. I really should have utilized one of Fulghum’s suggestions. However, I offered a parting gift. People say I have an innate ability to tell someone to go to hell in a way that makes them look forward to the trip.
Spending less time on social media has provided additional opportunities to undertake projects at home. However, just like the old proverb, “You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make him drink,” that doesn’t always happen.
Instead, I’ve been drawing on creativity through rock painting. Since I’m no “Pandemic Picasso,” I mostly make simple designs. While I visualize masterpieces in my head, my artistic abilities don’t seem to translate very well to my brush and the rock. Although, I must say I’m particularly proud of my green M&Ms, a dog paw print design and attempts at replicating Anasazi Indian petroglyphs.
Also, I’m preparing for a recovery-related Zoom comedy show for a virtual women’s event. I’ve been scouring the internet for bizarre, strange and comical news and stories that I can incorporate into my set.
Best-selling author and journalist Susan Orlean’s social media posts in mid-July had fans all in a twitter. She took to the keyboard — tweeting under the influence.
Her initial tweet simply said, “Drunk.” Following was a three-hour play-by-play of her evening. It featured typos, spelling errors and periodic CAPS lock rants, including a single sentence that used three variations of the “F” word. In addition to reminders of her inebriated condition, Orlean dispelled any question regarding the origin of her tweet storm: “I have SO NOT BEEN HACKED.”
And then there’s the case of Jerry Falwell Jr. caught with his “pants down.” The former president of Liberty University, a conservative Christian school, apparently imbibed a bit too much and posted a photo on Instagram. He deleted it in a moment of clarity, however, it was too late.
In the social media post, Falwell seemed more concerned to point out that his glass of dark-colored liquid was merely a prop for a costume party than the fact he was posing with his wife’s assistant — both with their pants unzipped.
As other scandals recently surfaced regarding Falwell, his wife and a former hotel pool attendant, the joke seems to be on Liberty University. Earlier this week, CNN reported Falwell will receive a $10.5 million severance package from the school.
The ‘rona, it appears, is ripe with drunken mayhem. It seems some people might need to look at Fulghum’s list and focus on “Clean up your own mess.”
