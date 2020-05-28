I have lots of spare time these days. I’m not sure if it was out of sheer boredom or curiosity, but I virtually attended a recent city council meeting. Also, I read a half-dozen applications from various counties requesting Phase 1 reopening from the COVID-19 shut down.
After reviewing Umatilla County’s document, I told a couple of friends I wasn’t altogether convinced that it provided sufficient information. I found some of the responses vague, if not passive-aggressive. It was almost like the county commissioners were telling Gov. Kate Brown, “Don’t worry, we got it under control. We know what we’re doing over here.”
A few examples of responses that lacked useful information:
• County has 15 tracers per 100K: Umatilla County has created a new tracing center on the third floor of the courthouse that includes appropriate supplies, materials and equipment with exceptional distancing provisions (Page 2).
• Emergency department visits for COVID-19-like symptoms: Less than historic averages (Page 2).
• Counties must have sufficient PPE for first responders: County is well-supplied (Page 3).
Seriously, the tracing center could be on Mars for all I care — details about specific supplies would have more relevance. Does this mean it has a coffee pot, or my personal preference, a Pepsi machine or refrigerator, telephones, pens, computers, chairs (cloth, leather, metal or vinyl), plexiglass shields and how many feet of physical distancing is allowed between employees?
If I sought employment with Umatilla County and responded in such a vague fashion, my application likely would immediately be tossed into the circular file. For instance:
• Education: An adequate amount.
• Major: In a relevant field of study.
• Work history duties: All tasks as assigned by my employer.
Don’t get me wrong, I support being in Phase 1. And I have an opinion regarding how little sense it made regarding what businesses were considered essential. Dutch Bros., really? I admit, I’m not a coffee drinker. Although, I get it — if they roped off the Pepsi section at Safeway, I would have revolted.
Also, looking at the responses of some area residents hardly exemplifies the Ad Council’s COVID-19 claim, “But we are in this together.” Remember in March when the Rainbow Cafe made national news because they weren’t going to close? In addition, it often looks like Black Friday when driving by Walmart.
And some of the data makes me scratch my head. The number of positive coronavirus tests in Umatilla County astounds me compared to Lane County (Eugene, the largest city, has more people than our entire county). Figures from 8 a.m. May 15 (the day Phase 1 took effect) from the Oregon Health Authority:
• Umatilla County: Confirmed cases, 91; Negative tests, 1,201
• Lane County: Confirmed case, 61; Negative tests, 6,753
In a May 14 story on The Oregonian OregonLive, Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock said the pending approval for Phase 1 was related to a hiccup with the state’s computer system. John Shafer, the board of commissioners chairman, also claimed the delay wasn’t the county’s fault. He told Elkhorn Media Group that county officials were asked to provide additional details that weren’t in the original application.
I find it intriguing that more than two dozen other counties seemed to get it right the first time. I would have a lot more respect and confidence in our leaders if they took responsibility for their actions, rather than making excuses.
Umatilla County seemingly expects a certain level of professionalism and standard of excellence from its employees. I encourage the commissioners to ponder a question on Page 6 of the county employment application when submitting paperwork to the state — please describe how you proof your own work, for accuracy and efficiency.
“The ridiculousness of the situation is mind-boggling,” Murdock told The Oregonian/OregonLive. I’ll tell you what’s mind-boggling — that more time and effort wasn’t put into such an important document.
By the way, I would be more than happy to proofread the county’s application for Phase 2. I have some experience in that area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.